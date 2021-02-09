Carl Pei's Nothing will release a pair of wireless earbuds this summer
Nothing's first product will be wireless earbuds
Speaking to Bloomberg recently, Carl Pei put rumors to rest and confirmed that Nothing’s first consumer product would be a pair of wireless earbuds to be released this summer.
What sort of features Nothing’s first products are going to bring to the table is unclear, but the start-up previously confirmed that it’d be using custom-made components from the start.
Nothing has several big-name investors behind it. The company raised $15 million from Alphabet’s GV division, previously known as Google Ventures, as part of Series A funding.