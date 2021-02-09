Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Wearables Audio

Carl Pei's Nothing will release a pair of wireless earbuds this summer

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 09, 2021, 5:42 AM
Carl Pei's Nothing will release a pair of wireless earbuds this summer
OnePlusco-founder Carl Pei announced his new London-based venture — called Nothing — two weeks ago and unveiled ambitious plans to create a series of smart devices. Now, the CEO has gone into more detail.

Nothing's first product will be wireless earbuds


Speaking to Bloomberg recently, Carl Pei put rumors to rest and confirmed that Nothing’s first consumer product would be a pair of wireless earbuds to be released this summer.

The headphones will be followed by other products later in the year. Pei said Nothing is building an entire ecosystem of smart devices, not just audio products, that will eventually “talk to each other.”

What sort of features Nothing’s first products are going to bring to the table is unclear, but the start-up previously confirmed that it’d be using custom-made components from the start.

Nothing has several big-name investors behind it. The company raised $15 million from Alphabet’s GV division, previously known as Google Ventures, as part of Series A funding.

The creator of Apple’s iPod, Tony Fadell, is behind it too. Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman are both on board with the project too.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leak gives us our first look at Android 12 mockup designed by Google
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Popular stories
Apple iPhone hits record US market share as flagship demand grows

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless