Nothing is OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new consumer tech company
Nothing will launch its first products in the first half of 2021
Nothing describes itself as a brand that “seeks to remove barriers between people and technology, to bring back artistry, passion and trust to the field of consumer technology.”
The first smart devices from Nothing will be released in the first half of the year. Few details about these products have been provided, although the long-term goal for Nothing is to release an entire ecosystem of devices.
Right now, Nothing will focus on simpler categories, as revealed in an interview with The Verge. Soon after, the team will start moving up towards more advanced devices with the hope of having a lineup of products that connects seamlessly.
Whether or not the final product lineup includes a smartphone remains to be seen. But unlike OnePlus, Nothing is an entirely independent company owned by the founding team and its investors.
Carl Pei says the brand will use “custom made” components from the start, made possible by the in-house R&D department, and won’t simply “relabel somebody else’s products.”