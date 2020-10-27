What Apple AirPods deals to expect on Black Friday 2020





place bunch of places ideal for picking up a pair of second-gen AirPods or AirPods Pro at an unbeatable discount, and said time is rapidly approaching, with a number of major US retailers and carriers undoubtedly gearing up for some spectacular Black Friday deals on and before November 27.





Speaking of before, Amazon may have already given us an early taste of what's in the pipeline at multiple sellers as part of the e-commerce giant's extensive Prime Day sales event, and in fact, the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo Video are themselves offering cool pre-Black Friday deals right now that might or might not be sweetened at the end of next month.





AirPods with charging case: expected Black Friday discounts





Commercially released around a year and a half ago, Apple's most affordable AirPods variant currently in circulation is typically available for $159 a pair. Due to its somewhat advanced age, increasingly stiff competition , and unexciting bundled wired charging case, we fully expect that list price to be reduced by 50 or even 60 bucks during the Black Friday 2020 festivities for the first time ever.



After all, this entry-level model of the world's top-selling true wireless earbuds is already marked down by a decent $30 essentially across the nation, from Amazon to Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and B&H Photo Video. In other words, the race is officially on for which of those retailers will come the closest to the $100 mark the earliest.





AirPods with wireless charging case: our predictions for Black Friday deals





Apple's mid-tier AirPods model is pretty much identical to the cheapest version of the early 2019-released true wireless earbuds apart from the obvious addition of wireless charging capabilities. The fancier case doesn't deliver any battery life upgrades over the 24-hour endurance rating of the wired model, nonetheless adding $40 to the regular price of the second-gen non-Pro AirPods.



That leaves a little more room for heftier discounts, so you shouldn't be surprised to hear Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, Target, and Walmart are all charging $40 less than usual, essentially bringing the AirPods with wireless charging case down to the typical price of a pair of these bad boys bundled with a standard wired charging case.









Before prematurely pulling the trigger, you may want to keep in mind that we've actually seen this model more deeply discounted in the past, so there's a very good chance some (if not all) of the aforementioned retailers will go as low as $140 or even $130 come Black Friday 2020.

Will the AirPods Pro be on sale for Black Friday?





In short, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. Even better, the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro can already be purchased at a massive $50 off their $250 list price from Amazon, Walmart, and B&H Photo Video with roughly a month to go until the Black Friday celebration technically kicks off.



The question on many people's minds right now might be whether it's wise to wait or avoid the holiday hubbub and get an early start on crossing items off your Christmas gift lists with a heavily discounted pair of high-end true wireless earbuds.









The honest answer is we have no idea, as we obviously can't guarantee better deals will come by the end of the year. But for a very short time, Verizon customers were able to take the aforementioned MSRP of the AirPods Pro all the way down to $187.50 last month, which naturally gives us hope that the carrier and the likes of Amazon and Best Buy could shave up to $70 or $80 off the $250 regular price in time for Thanksgiving.





In keeping with tradition, Apple itself is likely to throw holiday shoppers a bone in the form of a gift card that could be bundled with both the AirPods Pro and "standard" AirPods this year. The company sold the non-Pro earbuds with a $25 gift card included for Black Friday 2019, mind you, offering no holiday deal whatsoever for the high-end October 2019-released model.





Things could be different this time around for fairly obvious reasons, but it's hard to predict the value of Apple's impending gift card promotions.