Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

At up to $100 off, the new Galaxy A17 turns into a budget delight

It's perfect for those who need an affordable phone for basic stuff.

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Galaxy A17 shown in hand.
Galaxy A17 shown in hand. | Image by PhoneArena
If you’re looking for an ultra-budget-friendly phone, I believe I’ve found the perfect deal for you. At this very moment, both Amazon and Samsung’s official store are offering a lovely $20 discount on Sammy’s latest affordable handset, the Galaxy A17 5G.

Now, I know that $20 doesn’t look like a huge markdown, but it lets you grab a unit for just under $180, which is a steal if you ask me. The best part? You can save up to an additional $80 if you trade in an eligible device with Samsung. This means you have the opportunity to get a brand-new Galaxy A17 for as low as $99.99 with this deal. So, it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can save with a trade-in.

Galaxy A17 5G: Save $20 on Amazon!

$20 off (10%)
Amazon is selling the affordable Galaxy A17 at a sweet $20 discount, allowing you to get one for less than $180. The phone is perfect if you need a second handset, a device for an elderly person or a kid, or if you need a smartphone for just web browsing, calls, and texts.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A17: Save up to $100 at Samsung!

$99 99
$199 99
$100 off (50%)
If you have an old device you're willing to part with, feel free to trade it in with Samsung. In addition to the same $20 discount that Amazon is offering, you can save up to an extra $80 with an eligible trade-in at the official Samsung store. So, tap on the deal button and see how much you can save with a trade-in!
Buy at Samsung

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As for the phone itself, well, it’s a budget handset, so you should align your expectations accordingly. It won’t blow you away with out-of-this-world performance, but its Exynos 1330 chipset and 4GB of RAM are good enough for casual day-to-day stuff like web browsing, phone calls, texts, and watching YouTube.

However, the moment you push it with a more demanding task or try to multitask, you’ll experience stutters. In other words, it’s perfect as a second handset, for elderly people or kids who just need a smartphone for calls and messages, and for shoppers who don’t really use their phones that much.

That being said, this bad boy has a major highlight that just has to be mentioned, and that is its gorgeous display. Rocking a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, it offers a stunning — for the price — picture with deep colors and contrast. Plus, it has a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel snappier than it actually is.

So, yeah! It may not be one of the absolute best phones money can buy right now, but the Galaxy A17 has its place in the market, too. It’s a solid choice for those who need a smartphone for basic things and don’t want to overspend — especially with Samsung’s trade-in deal that lets you save up to $100 on this fella. Therefore, if you think it fits the bill and are willing to give it a chance, act fast and save now before these discounts disappear.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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