Your favorite Android keyboard is about to lose its best feature for Google users: do this now to keep it

It'll only work with a Microsoft account









Recommended For You But Microsoft has reportedly started sending emails to all SwiftKey users, stating that starting May 31, 2026, you will be able to log in to the platform only through your Microsoft account. The option to sign in via your Apple or Google account will be discontinued permanently. All your typing data will also be moved to the OneDrive storage associated with your Microsoft account.





If you are already signed in with your Microsoft account, you won't have to take any action on your end. Your typing data will be sent to OneDrive automatically. Microsoft will, however, delete all accounts that have been created using Apple or Google on 31st May. To make sure you don't end up losing your account data, you should visit the Microsoft SwiftKey data page before the cutoff date.

All that said, the main question here is what features you will lose if you decide not to log in with a Microsoft account on the keyboard app. You see, if you sign into SwiftKey, you get the additional power of syncing typing data across different devices. This further includes features like customized autocorrect suggestions, dictionaries, and more. You won't be able to take advantage of all these extra benefits if you decide to use the app without logging in with your Microsoft account.





Which of the following do you think is the best third-party keyboard for smartphones? Gboard. Microsoft SwiftKey. CleverType. Futo Keyboard. Vote 3 Votes

Other benefits that you will get



In addition to your typing data being securely stored in OneDrive, the migration to a Microsoft-only login method reportedly offers a couple of other benefits. The tech giant will provide enhanced privacy protection, and accessing your typing data across multiple devices will become a cakewalk. You'll also receive 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, which you can then use to claim Xbox discounts or shop online.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy In addition to your typing data being securely stored in OneDrive, the migration to a Microsoft-only login method reportedly offers a couple of other benefits. The tech giant will provide enhanced privacy protection, and accessing your typing data across multiple devices will become a cakewalk. You'll also receive 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, which you can then use to claim Xbox discounts or shop online.

Over the last few years, Microsoft accounts have become a non-negotiable requirement for many Microsoft services. For instance, on platforms like the Microsoft Store, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft OneDrive, you can only sign in with a Microsoft account. Well, this definitely offers positives like better ecosystem integration, but on the other hand, it also takes away user choice. Furthermore, users who don't prefer OneDrive now have no option but to rely on it if they want to continue using the syncing feature in Microsoft SwiftKey.

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