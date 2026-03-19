Amazon slashes 40% off the loud JBL Boombox 3, saving you a whopping $200
The speaker offers loud sound and is perfect for large gatherings. Don't miss out!
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A woman carrying a JBL Boombox 3. | Image by JBL
With spring officially starting on March 20th, we say goodbye to winter and hello to awesome new gatherings outside, at least for the next six months. However, for a get-together to be truly memorable, you need one important thing: a great-sounding party Bluetooth speaker with high durability. And with Amazon’s latest deal on the JBL Boombox 3, you get all that and then some.
The e-commerce giant has slashed a whopping $200 off the device’s price, resulting in a massive 40% discount. This lets you grab one of the best party speakers on the market for less than $300. Not too shabby, considering this bad boy will set you back $500 under normal circumstances. The only issue is that I can’t tell you how long the deal will last, which is why I urge you to be quick and snag a brand-new JBL Boombox 3 at this bargain price as soon as possible.
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As for what you’re getting in return, well, you actually get a lot of firepower. While it’s not a small speaker you can toss in your backpack and hit the road, it delivers enough volume for mid- to large-sized gatherings precisely due to its larger size. In case it’s not loud enough, you can link it up with other JBL speakers via PartyBoost for the ultimate party experience. Plus, you can tweak the sound to match your taste or the vibe of the gathering via the EQ in the JBL Portable app.
Since durability is as important as the sound itself, you’ll be pleased to learn that this big fella also boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Thanks to that, it’s fully dustproof and can withstand full submersion in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. To top this off, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, which should be enough for any get-together.
Overall, the JBL Boombox 3 is the speaker you want if you often organize gatherings or just want an audio device that can rock the whole block. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, save with this deal now while it lasts!
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