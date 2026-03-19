Amazon slashes 40% off the loud JBL Boombox 3, saving you a whopping $200

Bluetooth speaker

JBL Boombox 3: Save $200 on Amazon! $200 off (40%) The loud JBL Boombox 3 has received a massive $200 discount on Amazon, allowing shoppers to get one for less than $300. That's a bargain price for the loud sound, high durability, and 24-hour battery life this thing brings to the table. So, don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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As for what you’re getting in return, well, you actually get a lot of firepower. While it’s not a small speaker you can toss in your backpack and hit the road, it delivers enough volume for mid- to large-sized gatherings precisely due to its larger size. In case it’s not loud enough, you can link it up with other JBL speakers via PartyBoost for the ultimate party experience. Plus, you can tweak the sound to match your taste or the vibe of the gathering via the EQ in the JBL Portable app.Since durability is as important as the sound itself, you’ll be pleased to learn that this big fella also boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Thanks to that, it’s fully dustproof and can withstand full submersion in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. To top this off, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, which should be enough for any get-together.Overall, the JBL Boombox 3 is the speaker you want if you often organize gatherings or just want an audio device that can rock the whole block. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, save with this deal now while it lasts!