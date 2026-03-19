Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Amazon slashes 40% off the loud JBL Boombox 3, saving you a whopping $200

The speaker offers loud sound and is perfect for large gatherings. Don't miss out!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman carrying a JBL Boombox 3.
A woman carrying a JBL Boombox 3. | Image by JBL

With spring officially starting on March 20th, we say goodbye to winter and hello to awesome new gatherings outside, at least for the next six months. However, for a get-together to be truly memorable, you need one important thing: a great-sounding party Bluetooth speaker with high durability. And with Amazon’s latest deal on the JBL Boombox 3, you get all that and then some.

The e-commerce giant has slashed a whopping $200 off the device’s price, resulting in a massive 40% discount. This lets you grab one of the best party speakers on the market for less than $300. Not too shabby, considering this bad boy will set you back $500 under normal circumstances. The only issue is that I can’t tell you how long the deal will last, which is why I urge you to be quick and snag a brand-new JBL Boombox 3 at this bargain price as soon as possible.

JBL Boombox 3: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (40%)
The loud JBL Boombox 3 has received a massive $200 discount on Amazon, allowing shoppers to get one for less than $300. That's a bargain price for the loud sound, high durability, and 24-hour battery life this thing brings to the table. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You



As for what you’re getting in return, well, you actually get a lot of firepower. While it’s not a small speaker you can toss in your backpack and hit the road, it delivers enough volume for mid- to large-sized gatherings precisely due to its larger size. In case it’s not loud enough, you can link it up with other JBL speakers via PartyBoost for the ultimate party experience. Plus, you can tweak the sound to match your taste or the vibe of the gathering via the EQ in the JBL Portable app.

Since durability is as important as the sound itself, you’ll be pleased to learn that this big fella also boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Thanks to that, it’s fully dustproof and can withstand full submersion in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. To top this off, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, which should be enough for any get-together.

Overall, the JBL Boombox 3 is the speaker you want if you often organize gatherings or just want an audio device that can rock the whole block. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, save with this deal now while it lasts!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15926 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week

Latest News

The 5-year obsolescence clock just started for 15 Apple devices: Maximize your trade-in now
The 5-year obsolescence clock just started for 15 Apple devices: Maximize your trade-in now
Apple will not dominate the foldable market this year, but it could come REALLY close
Apple will not dominate the foldable market this year, but it could come REALLY close
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless