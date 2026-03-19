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A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all

Storage, RAM, and other details of the OnePlus Nord 6 have surfaced online.

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Rear camera setup of the OnePlus Nord 5.
OnePlus Nord 5 | Image by OnePlus
OnePlus offers smartphones for almost every segment. At the end of last year, the company released its flagship, the OnePlus 15. Now, it's all set to unveil its mid-range product, the OnePlus Nord 6. As is the case with most smartphones these days, its specifications have already leaked online, and they feel too premium to ignore.

Premium features at a mid-range price


A OnePlus device, which is believed to be the Nord 6, has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench. The phone was earlier rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, and the architecture in the Geekbench listing confirms it. It has an octa-core processor (2 x 2.02 GHz, 2 x 2.80 GHz, 3 x 3.01 GHz, 1 x 3.21 GHz) that offers a maximum clock speed of 3.21 GHz.

The listing further reveals a single-core score of 2040 and a multicore score of 6520. These are definitely impressive figures for a mid-budget smartphone. They're also significantly better than those of its predecessor, the Nord 5, which scored 1977 in the single-core test and 5090 in the multicore test. They're even better than those of one of its closest competitors, the Pixel 10a, which has a single-core score of 1756 and a multicore score of 4608.

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Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar also recently shared that the phone will be available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. There will reportedly be no 512GB storage option this year. If this pans out to be true, it will be a big disappointment, as last year's model does offer a 512GB variant.

The upcoming OnePlus device is expected to be a rebrand of the OnePlus Turbo 6, which was recently released in China. Therefore, it wouldn't be difficult to imagine the phone's other specifications. It could feature a massive 9,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. It'll be a big jump from its predecessor's 6,800 mAh battery.

The Turbo 6 offers a 165 Hz refresh rate, so you can expect the same in the Nord 6. It is the same option that you get in the flagship OnePlus 15. Other specifications of the smartphone could include a dual-camera setup on the back, with the primary sensor being 50 MP and the secondary sensor being 2 MP. You could also get a 16 MP camera on the front for selfies.

Which of the following midrange devices offers the best specifications based on their price?
2 Votes

A high-performance device




Performance and endurance have always been two of the main highlights of the Nord series, and the leaked details of the Nord 6 suggest that this trend will continue. The phone's battery capacity, display, and chip clearly indicate that you could get flagship-like performance even if you're paying a midrange price.

The cameras were the one area where we've found that the OnePlus Nord series needs to improve, but unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be happening if we actually get the 50MP and 2MP camera setup at the back. Other than this, the phone could turn out to be a real value-for-money device when it becomes available.

That said, the Nord 6 is expected to launch in India in April. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation on whether or when the device will launch in the United States. I'm saying this because the tech giant hasn't launched many Nord phones in America in the past. Even if this time is different, don't expect the device to become available in the US market for at least 3 to 4 months after the upcoming April launch in select countries.

Yogesh Brar also claims that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be 3,000-5,000 INR (~$32 to $53) expensive than its predecessor. Even with the increased price, the new Nord option could turn out to be a great alternative to other mid-rangers like the Pixel 10a and Galaxy A57. However, if you're into Apple products, I'd recommend going with the iPhone 17e without a second thought.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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