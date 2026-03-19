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The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI

Will it be better than T-Mobile's T-Life, that is the question.

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It's available both on Android and iOS. | Image by AT&T
It's not like ordinary users like you and me (who pay billions of dollars to carriers) were asked about the AI invasion. Like virtually all other things, it was shoved down our throats without a vote or consent among the wider population.

AT&T is now announcing a new, AI-heavy AT&T app. It's interesting to see how it'll compare to T-Mobile's T-Life app: this one got a lot of heat from Magenta subscribers in recent times.

More control




In a nutshell, AT&T's new app is all about simplifying the digital experience. The idea is for customers to be able to shop and tune their connectivity services with AT&T in one place. Sounds logical. The new AT&T app is built around a GenAI assistant, which, in theory, should make your life easier. The goal is to find what you need faster. So, you'll have more information, more convenience and more control over your services. Of course, the app has just begun its rollout (starting today) and more features will come later in 2026.

The "one-stop shop for converged customers who subscribe to both wireless and home internet services" features new usage stats, fine-tuning controls, a "modern shopping experience" and faster answers by the new AI-powered assistant. You'll be the judge of that, though.

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Kellyn Smith Kenny (chief marketing and growth officer, AT&T) says that millions of customers already rely on the carrier's apps every month to manage their experience. That's why the company came up with "a single flagship app" that brings services together in one place.

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What's new?


For the first time, the new app will allow customers to explore and test AT&T services directly through the application itself. According to AT&T, the app was designed with a cleaner interface, simpler navigation and a more modern architecture that should allow the company to introduce improvements and additional features over time.

Another addition is the ability to set daily downtime schedules for specific devices. Users can create custom periods when devices are restricted, which could be useful for sleep hours, homework time or general family time. AT&T has also expanded the shopping experience inside the app, allowing both new and existing customers to browse devices and plans, sign up for home internet service and locate the nearest AT&T store.

Device management has also been expanded. Customers will be able to organize connected devices by person or purpose and manage them as groups, including pausing or restoring connectivity when needed. A redesigned message center brings together notifications, texts and emails from AT&T in a single place, while new usage insights offer more detailed information about calls, texts and data consumption.

The new AT&T app is available for download on the Apple App Store, Google Play or directly from the company's website.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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