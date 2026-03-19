The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
One UI 8.5 could arrive on the Galaxy S24 — and more — very soon.
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One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S24? Finally! | Image by PhoneArena
While Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 lineup with a stable One UI 8.5 version, the Galaxy S25 lineup has received seven Beta updates so far. But where is the Galaxy S24 in this equation? Nowhere — until now.
X leaker Tarun Vats, known for revealing upcoming One UI updates for Galaxy devices, has spotted something interesting. On March 19, the tipster reported a possible One UI 8.5 Beta build for the Galaxy S24 lineup — the first of its kind.
According to the provided details, build versions are:
While the information was uncovered in Samsung's test server, it suggests Galaxy S24 owners could get the much-anticipated update soon. While the renowned tipster doesn't explicitly say whether One UI 8.5 will also reach the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE, it's actually very possible.
In a comment under Vats' post, another user appears to share a snapshot of their screen, which shows the One UI 8.5 Beta is also coming to the Galaxy S24 FE as well as the Galaxy S25 FE.
Vats followed up on the information, providing highly reliable screenshots of the One UI 8.5 Beta build coming to the Fan Edition models. Below are the versions the leaker has discovered:
Samsung is cleverly taking its time releasing One UI 8.5 experiences to a broader audience. This isn't a new strategy — Samsung's One UI prioritization involves the latest generation first, then last year's options, and finally, older devices. But, to me, the issue remains.
Galaxy S24 could finally get treated to One UI 8.5
X leaker Tarun Vats, known for revealing upcoming One UI updates for Galaxy devices, has spotted something interesting. On March 19, the tipster reported a possible One UI 8.5 Beta build for the Galaxy S24 lineup — the first of its kind.
BREAKING!— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) March 19, 2026
The first One UI 8.5 Beta build for the Galaxy S24 Series has been spotted on Samsung’s test server.
Build Version: S928NKSU5ZZCB/S928NOKR5ZZCB/S928NKSU5DZCB
This suggests Samsung could launch the One UI 8.5 Beta program very soon.
REPOST pic.twitter.com/u2bc90fBh9
What's your favorite One UI 8.5 feature?
According to the provided details, build versions are:
- S928NKSU5ZZCB
- S928NOKR5ZZCB
- S928NKSU5DZCB
While the information was uncovered in Samsung's test server, it suggests Galaxy S24 owners could get the much-anticipated update soon. While the renowned tipster doesn't explicitly say whether One UI 8.5 will also reach the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE, it's actually very possible.
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One UI 8.5 will reportedly arrive on the Fan Edition models
In a comment under Vats' post, another user appears to share a snapshot of their screen, which shows the One UI 8.5 Beta is also coming to the Galaxy S24 FE as well as the Galaxy S25 FE.
Internal servers show Galaxy S24 FE and S25 FE could also receive One UI 8.5. | Images by Image by Tarun Vats, posted on X
Vats followed up on the information, providing highly reliable screenshots of the One UI 8.5 Beta build coming to the Fan Edition models. Below are the versions the leaker has discovered:
- S25 FE: S731NKSU5ZZCB
- S24 FE: S721NKSUAZZCB
Just how long is too long when it comes to updates?
Samsung is cleverly taking its time releasing One UI 8.5 experiences to a broader audience. This isn't a new strategy — Samsung's One UI prioritization involves the latest generation first, then last year's options, and finally, older devices. But, to me, the issue remains.
Just how long should users have to wait? At the end of the day, the Galaxy S24 is a flagship lineup, and it just looks as though the South Korean tech giant isn't demonstrating the same level of commitment for loyal users from a few generations back.
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