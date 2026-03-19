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The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise

One UI 8.5 could arrive on the Galaxy S24 — and more — very soon.

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Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
Galaxy S24 Ultra being held by a person.
One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S24? Finally! | Image by PhoneArena
While Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 lineup with a stable One UI 8.5 version, the Galaxy S25 lineup has received seven Beta updates so far. But where is the Galaxy S24 in this equation? Nowhere — until now. 

Galaxy S24 could finally get treated to One UI 8.5


X leaker Tarun Vats, known for revealing upcoming One UI updates for Galaxy devices, has spotted something interesting. On March 19, the tipster reported a possible One UI 8.5 Beta build for the Galaxy S24 lineup — the first of its kind. 


What's your favorite One UI 8.5 feature?
2 Votes

According to the provided details, build versions are:
  • S928NKSU5ZZCB
  • S928NOKR5ZZCB
  • S928NKSU5DZCB

While the information was uncovered in Samsung's test server, it suggests Galaxy S24 owners could get the much-anticipated update soon. While the renowned tipster doesn't explicitly say whether One UI 8.5 will also reach the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE, it's actually very possible.

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One UI 8.5 will reportedly arrive on the Fan Edition models


In a comment under Vats' post, another user appears to share a snapshot of their screen, which shows the One UI 8.5 Beta is also coming to the Galaxy S24 FE as well as the Galaxy S25 FE.


Vats followed up on the information, providing highly reliable screenshots of the One UI 8.5 Beta build coming to the Fan Edition models. Below are the versions the leaker has discovered:
  • S25 FE: S731NKSU5ZZCB
  • S24 FE: S721NKSUAZZCB

Just how long is too long when it comes to updates? 


Samsung is cleverly taking its time releasing One UI 8.5 experiences to a broader audience. This isn't a new strategy — Samsung's One UI prioritization involves the latest generation first, then last year's options, and finally, older devices. But, to me, the issue remains. 

Just how long should users have to wait? At the end of the day, the Galaxy S24 is a flagship lineup, and it just looks as though the South Korean tech giant isn't demonstrating the same level of commitment for loyal users from a few generations back.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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