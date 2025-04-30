Asus just gave its entry-level gaming laptop a major graphics upgrade
Up Next:
Asus is keeping the momentum going with a fresh update to its entry-level gaming lineup. After rolling out new ROG laptop models and the refreshed TUF Gaming A14 laptop, it is now the Asus V16 (V3607) getting a performance boost.
This new 16-inch gaming laptop sticks to its more budget-friendly roots but brings a serious graphics upgrade – it now features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU, replacing the older RTX 4050 from the previous December model. That is a big leap for gamers looking to get more power without spending a fortune.
Beyond the upgraded GPU, the new Asus V16 stays pretty much the same. It brings a sleek futuristic design and solid performance thanks to the latest Intel Core 7 Series 2 processor.
It features a 16-inch 16:10 FHD IPS display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a high 89% screen-to-body ratio, delivering fluid visuals that make gaming feel incredibly responsive. On the audio side, Dirac tuning and Asus Audio Booster work together to create rich, immersive sound.
And when it comes to durability, this laptop is built tough – military-grade certified tough – so it can handle some heat during intense gaming sessions. Just don't go tossing it across the room when you rage-quit a boss fight. A 63Wh battery keeps everything running, offering a decent balance between performance and portability.
Now, let's circle back to performance for a sec. The new Asus V16 ships with Windows 11 out of the box and supports DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, unlocking smoother gameplay, better visuals, and higher frame rates. It's also got an advanced cooling setup with dual fans and heat pipes to keep temps in check even during marathon sessions.
On top of that, you are looking at up to 32 GB of fast 5600MHz DDR5 RAM. Plus, with a fast SSD, your games load in no time. For connectivity, the V16 doesn't disappoint. It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, plus a variety of ports:
All in all, the new Asus V16 is shaping up to be a solid option for gaming, content creation, and everyday use. It is expected to hit the shelves in May, and while Asus hasn't shared the exact price yet, it should land close to the current model – around $950.
But if you are after something more high-end, you might want to look at Asus' premium ROG lineup. Just be ready to shell out a lot more – the fully decked-out ROG Strix G18 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX, 32GB RAM, RTX 5080 and 2TB SSD is currently going for $3,059.99 on Best Buy.
This new 16-inch gaming laptop sticks to its more budget-friendly roots but brings a serious graphics upgrade – it now features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU, replacing the older RTX 4050 from the previous December model. That is a big leap for gamers looking to get more power without spending a fortune.
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 unlock powerful new AI-driven features in today's games and creative apps. Built on the latest Blackwell architecture, the RTX 5060 brings more CUDA cores, faster and larger GDDR7 memory and improved Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores – all of which translate to better visuals, smarter AI performance, and a noticeable jump in speed and efficiency compared to the last-gen RTX 4050.
The upgraded V16 laptop packs up to Intel Core 7 processor (Series 2) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU. | Image credit – Asus
Beyond the upgraded GPU, the new Asus V16 stays pretty much the same. It brings a sleek futuristic design and solid performance thanks to the latest Intel Core 7 Series 2 processor.
You also get a spacious touchpad and a full-size Asus ErgoSense keyboard, decked out with a cool Turbo Blue backlight, transparent neon-highlighted WASD and arrow keys, and textured side details. As for color options, you don't get much choice. The V16 comes in a silky Matte Black finish, which promises to keep fingerprints at bay.
Asus V16 comes in a silky Matte Black finish and weighs 1.95 kg. | Image credit – Asus
For better video calls and more privacy, the Asus V16 comes with AI noise-canceling tech, 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR), and a magnetic camera shutter you can physically slide over to block the lens when you're not using it.
And when it comes to durability, this laptop is built tough – military-grade certified tough – so it can handle some heat during intense gaming sessions. Just don't go tossing it across the room when you rage-quit a boss fight. A 63Wh battery keeps everything running, offering a decent balance between performance and portability.
Recommended Stories
On top of that, you are looking at up to 32 GB of fast 5600MHz DDR5 RAM. Plus, with a fast SSD, your games load in no time. For connectivity, the V16 doesn't disappoint. It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, plus a variety of ports:
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0)
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
- 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
- 1 x audio combo jack
- 1 x DC-in (rectangle)
All in all, the new Asus V16 is shaping up to be a solid option for gaming, content creation, and everyday use. It is expected to hit the shelves in May, and while Asus hasn't shared the exact price yet, it should land close to the current model – around $950.
But if you are after something more high-end, you might want to look at Asus' premium ROG lineup. Just be ready to shell out a lot more – the fully decked-out ROG Strix G18 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX, 32GB RAM, RTX 5080 and 2TB SSD is currently going for $3,059.99 on Best Buy.
Things that are NOT allowed: