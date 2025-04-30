Asus just gave its entry-level gaming laptop a major graphics upgrade

Asus V16 comes in a silky Matte Black finish and weighs 1.95 kg. | Image credit – Asus





1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x audio combo jack

1 x DC-in (rectangle)

For better video calls and more privacy, the Asus V16 comes with AI noise-canceling tech, 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR), and a magnetic camera shutter you can physically slide over to block the lens when you're not using it.And when it comes to durability, this laptop is built tough – military-grade certified tough – so it can handle some heat during intense gaming sessions. Just don't go tossing it across the room when you rage-quit a boss fight. A 63Wh battery keeps everything running, offering a decent balance between performance and portability.Now, let's circle back to performance for a sec. The new Asus V16 ships with Windows 11 out of the box and supports DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, unlocking smoother gameplay, better visuals, and higher frame rates. It's also got an advanced cooling setup with dual fans and heat pipes to keep temps in check even during marathon sessions.On top of that, you are looking at up to 32 GB of fast 5600MHz DDR5 RAM. Plus, with a fast SSD, your games load in no time. For connectivity, the V16 doesn't disappoint. It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, plus a variety of ports:All in all, the new Asus V16 is shaping up to be a solid option for gaming, content creation, and everyday use. It is expected to hit the shelves in May, and while Asus hasn't shared the exact price yet, it should land close to the current model – around $950.But if you are after something more high-end, you might want to look at Asus' premium ROG lineup. Just be ready to shell out a lot more – the fully decked-out ROG Strix G18 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX, 32GB RAM, RTX 5080 and 2TB SSD is currently going for $3,059.99 on Best Buy.