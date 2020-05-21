The jig is up for AT&T's 5G Evolution trickery... kind of









Interestingly, the case against AT&T was initially brought up by T-Mobile, while Ma Bell pointed the finger at Verizon in the separate matter where the NAD reached a verdict last week that Big Red plans to appeal (in part). AT&T actually did appeal the NAD's original recommendations that two of its disingenuous advertising claims be discontinued, but unsurprisingly, the NARB ruled to uphold said decision.

No more 5G Evolution... ads





If you're the least bit familiar with the global mobile industry's slow transition from aging 4G LTE connectivity to a new 5G gold standard of download speeds and network latency, you probably know the first 5G launches took place in the US and South Korea a little over a year ago.





















While AT&T "respectfully disagrees" with the National Advertising Review Board's ruling, the operator remains a "supporter of the self-regulatory process", which is why it does plan to discontinue the "5G Evolution" and "5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G" claims from any and all marketing materials, including TV commercials and other ad campaigns. But the 5G E saga actually doesn't end there.

The universally loathed icon is not going anywhere



















