Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity









But Verizon doesn't want to keep all its 5G eggs in one basket for long, aiming to implement a groundbreaking technology dubbed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) in the near future to vastly expand the footprint of its high-speed network... while reducing said speeds.





This breakthrough will allow the market-leading carrier (and other carriers both in the US and other markets) to use the same spectrum bands for 4G LTE and 5G connectivity, "dynamically" adjusting the amount of spectrum available to each technology based on user needs evaluated in real time.





















While no one can predict exactly how the US wireless landscape will look 6, 12, or 18 months down the line, let alone two or three years from now, the radically different 5G rollout strategies adopted by the nation's largest mobile network operators all but guarantee the absence of a level playing field for a pretty long time to come.