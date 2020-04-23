AT&T Wireless service 5G

AT&T expands 5G coverage in 90 new markets across the US

Apr 23, 2020, 8:35 AM
AT&T almost doubled the number of markets where it offers access to 5G in just one day. The carrier announced that customers in 90 new markets can now access its 5G network. With the new additions, AT&T's 5G network now covers 190 markets in the United States, an impressive achievement that will only get better as time goes by.

At the moment, AT&T offers two types of 5G technology, but today's announcement is all about the regular 5G, which is also the most common across the country. Separately, the carrier is building its 5G+ network based on millimeter-wave, which should offer a peak download speed of over 2Gbps.

However, AT&T's 5G+ network is only available in part of 35 cities, while the traditional 5G technology now covers 190 markets. The list of the new markets revealed today is quite long, but here is a big chunk of it:

Alabama: Franklin County; Arkansas: Fayetteville-Springdale, Fort Smith; California: Chico, El Dorado County, Redding, Sacramento, Tehama County, Yuba City; Colorado: Colorado Springs; Connecticut: New London-Norwich; Florida: Bradenton, Dixie County, Fort Pierce, Hamilton County, Hardee County, Ocala, Pensacola, Sarasota, Tampa; Georgia: Dawson County, Marion County; Idaho: Boise City, Boundary County; Illinois: Chicago, Mason County; Indiana: Elkhart-Goshen, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Gary, South Bend; Kansas: Brown County; Kentucky: Fulton County, Mason County, Meade County, Trimble County; Louisiana: Beauregard Parish, Houma-Thibodaux, Lake Charles, New Orleans, Shreveport; Massachusetts: Springfield.

For the full list of markets where AT&T has just lit up its 5G network, you might want to read the carrier's official announcement. Keep in mind that in order to benefit from 5G data speeds, you'll need a 5G-enabled smartphone like the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

