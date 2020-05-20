T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Wireless service 5G

Verizon and T-Mobile are simultaneously the world's best and worst 'leading' 5G operators

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 20, 2020, 8:00 AM
Verizon and T-Mobile are simultaneously the world's best and worst 'leading' 5G operators
After releasing several reports depicting the US wireless landscape in a pretty unflattering light, Opensignal has finally managed to put together some data that highlights the strengths of two of the nation's major mobile network operators in comparison with other big global carriers in the relatively early stages of the world's transition from 4G LTE to 5G connectivity.

As you can imagine after seeing the US ranked dead last among G7 countries when it comes to an important indicator of the overall mobile network experience and regional 5G download speeds still trailing Wi-Fi largely because of T-Mobile and AT&T's initial focus on low-band spectrum, the latest research is not all rosy for the land of the free... and the home of messy 5G rollouts.

But in setting out to "quantify the global 5G experience across ten operators", Opensignal discovered that one US wireless service provider rose above the pack in all three measurements based on data collected between January 31 and April 30, 2020. Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), we're not talking about the same carrier.

Verizon's 5G speeds blow the global competition out of the water


While Big Red's crushing advantage over AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile is already well established and thoroughly documented, you might be shocked to see America's largest cellular company easily defeat everyone from South Korea's three big wireless carriers to Australia's Telstra and both EE and Vodafone in the UK in terms of average 5G download speed.


Verizon's closest opponent is one of the leading forces of the South Korean market, a country repeatedly praised by industry pundits and analytics firms for its impressively early and wide-scale 5G deployment putting Samsung and LG's homeland at the forefront of the next wireless revolution.

Of course, the reason why Verizon holds such a massive lead over everyone else in this hierarchy is quite simple, emphasizing yet again the key weakness of the US wireless giant's unconventional 5G rollout strategy. Big Red is the only operator on Opensignal's list of ten "leading" 5G players to have exclusively employed mmWave spectrum so far.

 

This state-of-the-art technology allowed speeds to increase no less than 18.4 times (!!!) compared to the carrier's average 4G LTE numbers, but as the next graph will prove (for the umpteenth time), said mind-blowing surge is largely meaningless for the vast majority of Verizon customers right now.

T-Mobile is on top of the world when it comes to 5G availability


Another regional US achievement that you may not have realized holds up on a global scale too is Magenta's extraordinary (and extraordinarily early) 5G network penetration. We're not just talking geographical coverage, mind you, but also how many people can actually acquire a 5G signal and how much time they typically spend connected to the blazing moderately fast new network.

It's important to point out that Sprint didn't exactly shine in Opensignal's latest measurements, nonetheless surpassing five out of its nine major global rivals in terms of 5G availability while delivering very close download speeds to the likes of Great Britain's Vodafone and EE. That puts "New T-Mobile" in a splendid position for short-term speed and availability improvements facilitated by combining low and mid-band spectrum in a way Verizon and AT&T might not be able to replicate for many years to come.


Speaking of AT&T, it's certainly disappointing to see the nation's second-largest wireless service provider rank second... to last in average 5G download speeds, as well as sixth overall as far as 5G availability is concerned. In a way, the latter result is even harder to defend and understand than the former, as AT&T initially focused primarily on low-band 5G rollouts, just like T-Mobile, ending up ranked behind Sprint, whose mid-band spectrum is theoretically less competent at covering a large surface.

As for Verizon, we can't say we're shocked by that pitiful 0.5 percent availability score, but that doesn't make the carrier's 5G rollout strategy any less depressing. Mind you, that doesn't mean 0.5 percent of all Verizon users can currently access its super-high-speed mmWave network, but rather that the operator's 5G users spend 0.5 percent of their time surfing the web and streaming content at 5G speeds while almost always having to settle for 4G LTE connectivity instead.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless