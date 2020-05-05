T-Mobile Samsung Android 5G

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 05, 2020, 4:06 PM
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
It's only been a little over a month since T-Mobile officially announced the completion of its April 2018-initiated Sprint merger, and although the two brands are still not set to become one for marketing purposes for another few months, the nation's leading "Un-carrier" is already making great progress towards unlocking the full nationwide potential of 5G.

Some of that progress simply wouldn't be possible without Sprint's mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum, which comes together with T-Mo's existing low-band 600 MHz and high-band mmWave technology to fulfill the so-called "three-layer" vision. 

Also known as the "full layer cake", this strategy is widely considered the wisest, most thorough 5G rollout plan for the long run, as T-Mobile eventually expects to blanket the entire country with a 5G signal that travels both far and fast. Of course, industry analysts believe this master plan could take several years to be properly executed and implemented across the nation, although the beginning is certainly promising.

According to none other than Neville Ray, T-Mobile's President of Technology, the "Un-carrier's" Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra-owning customers in New York City are the very first to have access to the aforementioned "FULL.LAYER.CAKE."

 

That means if you use one of those two 5G-enabled mobile powerhouses on Magenta, you should theoretically be able to tap into low-band 5G, mid-band 5G, and mmWave 5G airwaves in NY right now. Simpler put, significantly higher download speeds should be available in more places than before with the addition of mid-band 2.5GHz support in New York.

This rollout actually follows in the footsteps of T-Mo's mid-band 5G deployment in Philadelphia a couple of weeks ago, but customers in Philly were technically not served the full layer cake as the mmWave layer is still absent from many such major cities.

By the way, in case you're wondering, the "regular-sized" 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 variant sold by T-Mobile doesn't come with high-band 5G compatibility, and neither do the likes of the OnePlus 8, LG V60 ThinQ, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, or OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$820 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$800 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$160 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1100 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless