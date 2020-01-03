AT&T continues to expand its 5G+ network to 10 more cities

AT&T is the US carrier that calls its 5G network for business customers 5G+. Until earlier today, the 5G+ service was available in 25 cities, but AT&T announced
10 more cities benefit from 5G+ network coverage starting today.
Unlike 5G network that runs on the carrier's 600MHz spectrum, 5G+ runs over ultra-high band mmWave spectrum, which has both benefits and downsides. While 5G+ offers blazing-fast download data speeds, it has issues penetrating buildings.
Here are the 10 cities that are now partially covered by AT&T's 5G+ network: Cleveland, OH, Menlo Park, CA, Miami, FL, Miami Gardens, FL, Oakland, CA, Ocean City, MD, Phoenix, AZ, Philadelphia, PA, Redwood City, CA, and San Bruno, CA.
These add to the 25 cities that already benefit from AT&T's 5G+ service: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, King of Prussia, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Louisville, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Waco, and West Hollywood.
If you're not a business customer, you can get 5G data speeds on AT&T's network in 19 cities: Baltimore, Birmingham, Ala., Bridgeport, Conn., Buffalo, Detroit, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Louisville, Ky., Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, R.I., Rochester, N.Y., San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Calif., and Washington D.C.
