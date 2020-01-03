AT&T 5G

AT&T continues to expand its 5G+ network to 10 more cities

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 03, 2020, 2:12 PM
AT&T continues to expand its 5G+ network to 10 more cities
AT&T is the US carrier that calls its 5G network for business customers 5G+. Until earlier today, the 5G+ service was available in 25 cities, but AT&T announced 10 more cities benefit from 5G+ network coverage starting today.

Unlike 5G network that runs on the carrier's 600MHz spectrum, 5G+ runs over ultra-high band mmWave spectrum, which has both benefits and downsides. While 5G+ offers blazing-fast download data speeds, it has issues penetrating buildings.

Here are the 10 cities that are now partially covered by AT&T's 5G+ network: Cleveland, OH, Menlo Park, CA, Miami, FL, Miami Gardens, FL, Oakland, CA, Ocean City, MD, Phoenix, AZ, Philadelphia, PA, Redwood City, CA, and San Bruno, CA.

These add to the 25 cities that already benefit from AT&T's 5G+ service: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, King of Prussia, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Louisville, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Waco, and West Hollywood.

If you're not a business customer, you can get 5G data speeds on AT&T's network in 19 cities: Baltimore, Birmingham, Ala., Bridgeport, Conn., Buffalo, Detroit, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Louisville, Ky., Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, R.I., Rochester, N.Y., San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Calif., and Washington D.C.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market
apple-iphone-9-se2-plus-report
A bigger iPhone 9/SE 2 could arrive by the end of this year
Best-top-phones
The Best Phones of 2020
New-leak-features-the-Note-10-Lites-first-live-pictures
New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra
Samsung's next big flagship might be called the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Popular stories

analyst-says-comcast-could-acquire-t-mobile-after-sprint-merger
The hunted becomes the hunter in one analyst's T-Mobile-Sprint scenario
iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
AirPods-Pro-reduced-latency
New test reveals key advantage AirPods Pro have over most common wireless headphones
ATT-expands-its-consumer-5G-service
AT&T nearly doubles its consumer 5G coverage; is your city on the list?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless