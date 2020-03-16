AT&T's 5G network now covers 100 markets ... or parts of them

AT&T continues to expand its 5G network, as the carrier has just announced
that its blazing-fast data service is now available in 100 markets. Today, 20 new cities have been added to the list of markets with AT&T 5G network coverage.
These cities should benefit from 5G mobile service starting this week, as long as those trying to access the 5G network are using a compatible device: Allentown, Pa., Brown County, Ind., Hancock County, Ga., Hancock County, Ohio, Harrisburg, Pa., Huntsville, Ala., Kent County, Del., Lexington-Fayette, Ky., Otsego County, N.Y., Reading, Pa., Reno
, Nev., Sandusky County, Ohio, Santa Cruz, Calif., Springfield, Mo., Storey County, Nev., Syracuse, N.Y., Topeka, Kan., Trenton, N.J., Tuscarawas County, Ohio, and Washington County, Ill.
Separately, AT&T is expanding its 5G+, a much faster network that's now available in parts of 35 cities. According to the carrier, it's 5G+ network is built with millimeter-wave and should offer peak download speed of over 2Gbps, although with more limited coverage.
To access AT&T's 5G network, you'll need a compatible device like one of the new Samsung Galaxy S20
series, which the carrier is already selling.