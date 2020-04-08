The New T-Mobile marketing onslaught is still a few months away













Straight off the bat, New T-Mobile will essentially match the subscriber numbers of the nation's top two wireless service providers while completely crushing them in terms of the 5G speed/coverage equation





You can obviously expect a lot of ruckus on that front starting around July 1, which is reportedly labeled as "day one" internally. "Day zero", of course, was April 1, with T-Mobile likely taking these three extra months to carefully devise its new advertising strategy under John Legere replacement Mike Sievert , as well as try to tie up all the remaining procedural and legal loose ends





As you can imagine, the full-blown New T-Mobile promotional launch may have been slightly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic too, even though Sievert told CNBC the "summer time frame" has "always been" the company's "intention."





In case you're wondering, the Sprint brand will apparently not go away "completely." Then again, it's unclear exactly what that means when the intention is to "unify under the T-Mobile brand" and "market with all of our stores and all of our advertising and all our offers in a unified way." How will the Sprint brand live on when all that happens?



