AT&T 5G / 5G E network coverage map: which cities are covered?

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Jan 10, 2020, 9:57 AM
Latest update: January 10th, 2020. Starting December 10th, 2019, AT&T has begun offering 5G for consumers with the Galaxy Note 10+. Coverage is also rapidly expanding.

AT&T has been one of the most controversial carriers when it comes to the launch of a 5G network in the United States. And the reason for that lies in the way the company started it all: with a an improved 4G service that AT&T called "5G Evolution", a misleading term. The 5GE logo showed up on people's phones in early 2019 causing a bit of confusion, so to clear things up, this was definitely not 5G in any common terms. In fact, in some places, that 5G E network had slower speeds than a traditional 4G LTE network.


This mis-step aside, at the end of 2018, AT&T started to roll out a true 5G network across the nation using mostly millimeter wave (mmWave) technology like its competitor Verizon Wireless. mmWave uses high-frequency signaling to deliver incredible speeds, but at the cost of coverage as the signal cannot travel far and cannot penetrate buildings. Executives from the competitors have made fun of such networks calling them "hotspot 5G", referring to the scant coverage for those networks and mentioning that even closing a door might mean you stop getting coverage. To deal with that, carriers like AT&T will be installing a lot of base stations across major cities in the US and you can take a look at the current coverage below. 

5G Evolution5G5G+
Uses 4G LTE technology with some improvements. Not a true 5G network.Sub-6GHz 5G network that will eventually cover the whole nation.mmWave network that will provide record-breaking speeds at select locations like stadiums and dense urban spots.


But first, let's take a look at AT&T's grand plan for 5G...

AT&T's Grand 5G Roll-Out Plan



Mobile 5G



AT&T currently uses two names to refer to its "true" 5G network: one is simply 5G, referring to the sub-6GHz network roll-out, and the other is 5G+, referring to mmWave spectrum that will provide ground-breaking speeds in only a few select locations.

In 2020, the carrier is rolling out small cells that will deliver service using the 39GHz (mmWave) band, also referred to as band n260. Coverage is also being deployed on lower frequency spectrum that will penetrate across a far wider area. It is important to know about this difference since mmWave signal will be limited to “pockets of dense areas” within cities, or simply said, it will be available in only very small spots in venues like stadiums and crowded downtown areas, but definitely not everywhere.

Like most carriers in the US, AT&T starts with very few 5G phones on offer, and to be perfectly precise, the network launched with just one phone that it only offered to business customers and that was the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Update: Starting December 10th, AT&T has launched its 5G network for consumers too with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

AT&T 5G+ Cities and Coverage


These are the cities where you currently have true 5G coverage by AT&T:

  • AZ: Phoenix
  • CA: Los Angeles, Menlo Park, Oakland, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, West Hollywood
  • FL: Jacksonville, Miami, Miami Gardens, Orlando
  • GA: Atlanta
  • IN: Indianapolis
  • KY: Louisville
  • LA: New Orleans
  • MD: Baltimore, Ocean City
  • MI: Detroit
  • NC: Charlotte, Raleigh
  • NV: Las Vegas
  • NY: New York City
  • OH: Cleveland
  • OK: Oklahoma City
  • PA: King of Prussia, Philadelphia
  • TN: Nashville
  • TX: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Waco

Keep in mind that AT&T is actively developing the network and will be launching a lot of new markets throughout 2020, and we will be updating this article continuously.

6 Comments

Godlymansean
Reply

1. Godlymansean

Posts: 339; Member since: Apr 14, 2017

Seem to be in the lead

posted on Jul 08, 2019, 10:48 AM

underwood2012
Reply

2. underwood2012

Posts: 61; Member since: Sep 12, 2009

There are a few things wrong in this article: 1.) AT&T announced their 5G Evolution “marketing” back in 2017 but didn’t start changing the network indicator on the phones until early this year. 2.) AT&T launched their 5G NR network at the end of 2018 — being the first in the US to do so — not mid-2019 as stated above.

posted on Jul 08, 2019, 10:58 AM

underwood2012
Reply

3. underwood2012

Posts: 61; Member since: Sep 12, 2009

Also, I feel like AT&T has been pretty upfront with what 5G Evolution (5GE) is meant to stand for. Do I think they could have chosen a better way to brand it? Absolutely. I’m not a fan of the 5GE name. They should have treated it like Verizon did XLTE: Great marketing term, but no need to slap a logo onto handsets. AT&T has always stated 5GE is enabling advanced LTE technologies & getting software-upgradable equipment on the towers so they can have a 5G-ready network. I’ve never once seen them call it an actual fifth generation network. Is it misleading? Yes. Confusing? For most. But as soon as someone reads any information on it directly from AT&T it becomes clear it’s just a name for their upgraded LTE network.

posted on Jul 08, 2019, 11:29 AM

VariableCheapskate
Reply

5. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 203; Member since: May 29, 2019

There are too many people who don't read beyond the brand flair, that's all they intend to do, to exploit those who don't know any better.

posted on Jul 08, 2019, 1:08 PM

inFla
Reply

4. inFla

Posts: 208; Member since: Aug 17, 2018

Have 5GE on my phone, its pretty fast.

posted on Jul 08, 2019, 11:40 AM

Jrod99
Reply

6. Jrod99

Posts: 781; Member since: Jan 15, 2016

Best to wait till 5G is out for a bit anyways. My next phone purchase will be a 5G.

posted on Sep 27, 2019, 9:40 AM

Latest Stories

