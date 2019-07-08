AT&T 5G / 5G E network coverage map: which cities are covered?

Latest update: January 10th, 2020. Starting December 10th, 2019, AT&T has begun offering 5G for consumers with the January 10th, 2020. Starting December 10th, 2019, AT&T has begun offering 5G for consumers with the Galaxy Note 10+ . Coverage is also rapidly expanding.













This mis-step aside, at the end of 2018, AT&T started to roll out a true 5G network across the nation using mostly millimeter wave (mmWave) technology like its competitor Verizon Wireless. mmWave uses high-frequency signaling to deliver incredible speeds, but at the cost of coverage as the signal cannot travel far and cannot penetrate buildings. Executives from the competitors have made fun of such networks calling them "hotspot 5G", referring to the scant coverage for those networks and mentioning that even closing a door might mean you stop getting coverage. To deal with that, carriers like AT&T will be installing a lot of base stations across major cities in the US and you can take a look at the current coverage below.













But first, let's take a look at AT&T's grand plan for 5G...





AT&T's Grand 5G Roll-Out Plan







Mobile 5G









AT&T currently uses two names to refer to its "true" 5G network: one is simply 5G, referring to the sub-6GHz network roll-out, and the other is 5G+, referring to mmWave spectrum that will provide ground-breaking speeds in only a few select locations.





In 2020, the carrier is rolling out small cells that will deliver service using the 39GHz (mmWave) band, also referred to as band n260. Coverage is also being deployed on lower frequency spectrum that will penetrate across a far wider area. It is important to know about this difference since mmWave signal will be limited to “pockets of dense areas” within cities, or simply said, it will be available in only very small spots in venues like stadiums and crowded downtown areas, but definitely not everywhere.





Like most carriers in the US, AT&T starts with very few 5G phones on offer, and to be perfectly precise, the network launched with just one phone that it only offered to business customers and that was the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.





Update: Starting December 10th, AT&T has launched its 5G network for consumers too with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.





AT&T 5G+ Cities and Coverage





These are the cities where you currently have true 5G coverage by AT&T:





AZ: Phoenix

CA: Los Angeles, Menlo Park, Oakland, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, West Hollywood

FL: Jacksonville, Miami, Miami Gardens, Orlando

GA: Atlanta

IN: Indianapolis

KY: Louisville

LA: New Orleans

MD: Baltimore, Ocean City

MI: Detroit

NC: Charlotte, Raleigh

NV: Las Vegas

NY: New York City

OH: Cleveland

OK: Oklahoma City

PA: King of Prussia, Philadelphia

TN: Nashville

TX: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Waco

Keep in mind that AT&T is actively developing the network and will be launching a lot of new markets throughout 2020, and we will be updating this article continuously.