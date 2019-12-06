Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile introduces the first family to access nationwide 5G in the U.S.

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 06, 2019, 1:07 PM
T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network is now accessible by T-Mobile customers with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition. The Snapdragon X55 5G modem inside both of these phones is compatible with the 600MHz low-band spectrum that the carrier is using for most of its current 5G footprint. And to mark the occasion, the wireless provider introduced the Kotzatoski family.

Who the heck are the Kotzatoskis you are probably saying to yourself. According to T-Mobile, they are the first family in the U.S. to use nationwide 5G. The family purchased from the T-Mobile store in Lititz, Pennsylvania one of the two aforementioned handsets that work with the low-band 5G signals delivered by the carrier. Eric Kotzatoskis says, "Both my son and I are huge gamers, and our family loves technology. We want the latest and greatest. Always. That’s why it’s exciting T-Mobile is bringing 5G to places like Central PA and not just the big cities. We can’t wait for what’s next!" His wife Chandra added, "To be a part of history is really exciting. Nationwide 5G only launches once, and we’re the very first! That’s so cool!"

As you no doubt are aware, T-Mobile is waiting to close on its proposed merger with Sprint. A lawsuit filed by 13 state attorneys general and the attorney general of Washington D.C. goes to trial starting on Monday and if the court rules in favor of T-Mobile, the merger will be allowed to close. This would allow T-Mobile to take control of Sprint's mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum, which has been the key to the merger since day one. Mid-band airwaves are hard to obtain in the U.S., and while the FCC is considering an auction to free up more spectrum in this range, T-Mobile plans on using Sprint's holdings to "...deliver a 5G network with both breadth and depth." With the mid-band signals, T-Mobile will be able to cover rural areas of the country with faster signals.

"Only a combination of low, mid and high-band spectrum will deliver a 5G network with both breadth and depth covering all of America, something that T-Mobile and Sprint simply cannot do alone. The stakes are high for the U.S., as billions in economic growth and jobs are expected to come from 5G and the innovations it will unleash."-T-Mobile

And T-Mobile is running what it calls a #5G Flex contest. Buy one of the two new 5G handsets from T-Mobile, brag about it on social media using the hashtag #5GFlexcontest, and tag a friend. Doing this will automatically enter you in a contest to win the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition. Select T-Mobile stores will have photo backgrounds and props to help take your "flex" to another level.


Speaking of another level, T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network covers more than 200 million Americans in 5,000 towns. That compares to the 18 cities and some NFL stadiums that carry Verizon's 5G signals. However, to be fair, Verizon's ultra-high band mmWave signals are faster. Still, they aren't within reach yet for the vast majority of Americans. And T-Mobile's low-band 600MHz signals travel farther and penetrate structures better.

T-Mobile is offering its nationwide 5G network for $0 over the price of its 4G LTE plans. Prepaid customers can also take advantage of the faster 5G speeds. Eventually, the transition to 5G should prop up the global economy as new businesses and industries are created. In addition, consumers moving over to 5G hardware will give the sluggish smartphone industry a real boost. But before that happens, Verizon and AT&T will have to offer nationwide 5G service. Starting today though, T-Mobile customers can walk into one of the carrier's locations, purchase a new phone, and connect to the next generation of wireless service.

