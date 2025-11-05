Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

At the right moment, T-Mobile found a way to make paying your bill feel rewarding

You can now apply for T-Mobile’s Visa credit card.

By
0comments
T-Mobile Wireless service
A photo of a woman holding a credit card in one hand, and a smartphone in the other.
T-Mobile officially has its own credit card now, and it’s not just another magenta-branded accessory – it actually comes with a bunch of perks designed for the Un-carrier’s loyal users.

A new way to earn rewards with T-Mobile


Late last month, we talked about T-Mobile’s new credit card and shared the early details. Now, the Un-carrier itself revealed more. Teaming up with Capital One, T-Mobile officially introduced the T-Mobile Visa, and applications are already open at t-mobile.com/card.

Starting November 10, you’ll also be able to apply in T-Mobile stores. Approved users get instant access to a digital card, ready to use right away for daily purchases or your next T-Mobile payment.

The T-Mobile Visa makes the incredible experiences at T-Mobile even better — unlocking extra travel and entertainment perks and turning everyday spending into rewards that help cardholders save on their monthly T-Mobile bill. Our customers are increasingly looking for rewards and more value and T-Mobile Visa is our way of giving our customers both. We’re talking more rewards, more perks and more value from America’s Best Mobile Network to give customers the VIP treatment they deserve.
– André Almeida, President of Growth and Emerging Businesses, T-Mobile, November 2025

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – T-Mobile

Here’s what T-Mobile customers get if they grab the new card:

  • 2% in T-Mobile Rewards on every purchase – groceries, utility bills, or even your monthly plan. These rewards can go straight toward your T-Mobile bill or a new device.
  • 5% in rewards on phones, accessories, and other purchases at T-Mobile stores.
  • $5 AutoPay discount per line (up to 8 lines) on eligible plans – and yes, that’s something no other credit card offers at T-Mobile.
  • No annual fees, no foreign transaction fees, and no hidden charges – just points and perks.

And that’s not all. Cardholders get some extra bonuses, too:

  • Up to 50% off select hotels and 45% off Pay Now car rentals booked through T-Mobile Travel.
  • A limited-time Shell Fuel Rewards deal: save 25 cents per gallon on Tuesdays through December 23.

Also, starting November 11, cardholders get exclusive T-Mobile Tuesdays perks in the T-Life app, kicking off with a free movie ticket through Atom to see Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

All T-Mobile Visa benefits live inside the T-Life app, where users can track spending, check rewards, and even apply credits directly to their T-Mobile bill. The card also includes all the expected security features – virtual card numbers, contactless chips, fraud protection, and easy lock/unlock options through the Capital One app.

A solution to a problem T-Mobile created itself


This card is smart, but let’s be honest – it also conveniently fixes a problem T-Mobile caused earlier this year. The carrier frustrated a lot of customers by forcing everyone to switch to debit or bank AutoPay to keep that $5 per-line discount. Understandably, people who preferred using credit cards (for rewards or security) weren’t happy about that move.

Now, suddenly, there’s a way to get the discount back – but only if you use T-Mobile’s own credit card. Clever, right? It’s actually a well-calculated move.

Verizon already offers its own Visa card, too, though its rewards focus more on gas and groceries. T-Mobile’s card, on the other hand, feels like it’s built around one specific goal – solving the AutoPay headache – while still adding some decent lifestyle perks to keep users interested.

Do you think T-Mobile’s new card fixes the AutoPay mess?

Vote View Result

Small perks, but a smart loyalty move


If you’re a T-Mobile customer who doesn’t want to link your bank account just to get the AutoPay discount, this new Visa card could make your life easier. The rewards might not blow your mind, but they’re a nice touch – especially if you’re already deep in T-Mobile’s ecosystem.

And for those who enjoy T-Mobile Tuesdays, it looks like Visa cardholders will get a few extra bonuses along the way, too.

It’s small stuff, sure, but these are the little moves that build loyalty. And if there’s one thing T-Mobile has always been good at, it’s finding ways to make its customers feel like they’re getting a little extra just for sticking around.

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
