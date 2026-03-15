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Americans swore their loyalty to the same carrier for the 17th straight year

It's a love story, but it's not with T-Mobile or Verizon.

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AT&T best Brand Keys 2026 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index
AT&T seems to be keeping it one hundred. | Image by PhoneArena
Companies can quarrel all they want over who is the best, but it's the customers who ultimately decide who deserves the accolade. As the carrier war rages on, brand research firm Brand Keys has quietly crowned a winner.

It's neither T-Mobile nor Verizon


Given that Verizon and T-Mobile are the two largest carriers by subscriber base, instinct might suggest that they are bigger hits with customers than AT&T. However, Brand Keys' research begs to differ.

For the 17th straight year, AT&T has emerged as the carrier with the strongest loyalty and customer engagement. According to Brand Keys' findings highlighted by Motley Fool, AT&T's coverage, network quality, and willingness to spend earned it the top spot in Brand Keys' 2026 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index (CLEI) rankings.

Brand Keys has used CLEI for 30 years to gauge how well companies meet consumer expectations. This year, the firm evaluated 1,119 brands across 106 categories.
Brands that meet or exceed expectations are rewarded with high loyalty and engagement, leading to better business performance.

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AT&T has impressive coverage of over 99% of the US population, and the company has been around since 1885, which helps with brand identity.

The company isn't resting on its laurels and has been investing extensively in its network, including a recent acquisition of EchoStar's spectrum, which is already bearing fruit.

Meanwhile, AT&T offers both 5G internet and fiber internet, signaling a strong convergence strategy. This likely explains its "historically low churn rate of less than 1%."

All three carriers are doing well


While AT&T's customers may be the most loyal, T-Mobile and Verizon are far from struggling. The three major carriers reported a combined revenue of $352 billion in 2025. T-Mobile's churn remains impressively low, while Verizon recently staged an impressive comeback.

Last year saw a whirlwind of independent studies designating different carriers as the best, with each rubbing the victory in its rival's face.

The report underscores that AT&T has successfully cultivated a deeply committed user base.  

What makes you loyal to a carrier?
7 Votes

Retention is key


Amid heightened competition, fostering loyalty has become all the more important, which is why this is a significant win for AT&T. More impressive is the fact that the carrier has been dominating the category for nearly two decades. Now, all AT&T needs is a better acquisition strategy to become unstoppable.
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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