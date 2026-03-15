Americans swore their loyalty to the same carrier for the 17th straight year

It's neither T-Mobile nor Verizon

AT&T

Motley Fool

AT&T

Recommended For You

AT&T

AT&T

All three carriers are doing well

AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon

T-Mobile

Verizon

AT&T





Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy What makes you loyal to a carrier? Network quality Steady pricing Discounts and freebies Vote 7 Votes