Americans swore their loyalty to the same carrier for the 17th straight year
It's a love story, but it's not with T-Mobile or Verizon.
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AT&T seems to be keeping it one hundred. | Image by PhoneArena
Companies can quarrel all they want over who is the best, but it's the customers who ultimately decide who deserves the accolade. As the carrier war rages on, brand research firm Brand Keys has quietly crowned a winner.
Given that Verizon and T-Mobile are the two largest carriers by subscriber base, instinct might suggest that they are bigger hits with customers than AT&T. However, Brand Keys' research begs to differ.
Brands that meet or exceed expectations are rewarded with high loyalty and engagement, leading to better business performance.
AT&T has impressive coverage of over 99% of the US population, and the company has been around since 1885, which helps with brand identity.
Meanwhile, AT&T offers both 5G internet and fiber internet, signaling a strong convergence strategy. This likely explains its "historically low churn rate of less than 1%."
While AT&T's customers may be the most loyal, T-Mobile and Verizon are far from struggling. The three major carriers reported a combined revenue of $352 billion in 2025. T-Mobile's churn remains impressively low, while Verizon recently staged an impressive comeback.
The report underscores that AT&T has successfully cultivated a deeply committed user base.
Amid heightened competition, fostering loyalty has become all the more important, which is why this is a significant win for AT&T. More impressive is the fact that the carrier has been dominating the category for nearly two decades. Now, all AT&T needs is a better acquisition strategy to become unstoppable.
It's neither T-Mobile nor Verizon
Given that Verizon and T-Mobile are the two largest carriers by subscriber base, instinct might suggest that they are bigger hits with customers than AT&T. However, Brand Keys' research begs to differ.
For the 17th straight year, AT&T has emerged as the carrier with the strongest loyalty and customer engagement. According to Brand Keys' findings highlighted by Motley Fool, AT&T's coverage, network quality, and willingness to spend earned it the top spot in Brand Keys' 2026 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index (CLEI) rankings.
Brand Keys has used CLEI for 30 years to gauge how well companies meet consumer expectations. This year, the firm evaluated 1,119 brands across 106 categories.
Brands that meet or exceed expectations are rewarded with high loyalty and engagement, leading to better business performance.
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The company isn't resting on its laurels and has been investing extensively in its network, including a recent acquisition of EchoStar's spectrum, which is already bearing fruit.
Meanwhile, AT&T offers both 5G internet and fiber internet, signaling a strong convergence strategy. This likely explains its "historically low churn rate of less than 1%."
All three carriers are doing well
While AT&T's customers may be the most loyal, T-Mobile and Verizon are far from struggling. The three major carriers reported a combined revenue of $352 billion in 2025. T-Mobile's churn remains impressively low, while Verizon recently staged an impressive comeback.
Last year saw a whirlwind of independent studies designating different carriers as the best, with each rubbing the victory in its rival's face.
The report underscores that AT&T has successfully cultivated a deeply committed user base.
What makes you loyal to a carrier?
Retention is key
Amid heightened competition, fostering loyalty has become all the more important, which is why this is a significant win for AT&T. More impressive is the fact that the carrier has been dominating the category for nearly two decades. Now, all AT&T needs is a better acquisition strategy to become unstoppable.
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