T-Mobile dealt an embarrassing blow as Verizon secures major victory

Court grants preliminary injunction





Verizon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon defends its subscriber base

Verizon

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accusedof exaggerating the savings available to customers switching carriers.stood its ground, claiming's attempts to block its ads proved the effectiveness of its competitive pricing.The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has sided with, granting a preliminary injunction againsthas been ordered to withdraw ads touting $1,000 savings tied to its Better Value plan.has also been instructed to take down the savings calculator on its website, which the court found unfairly compares its rates to's plans.In October, shortly after taking over as CEO, Dan Schulman said thatwould no longer be the hunting ground for rivals looking to expand market share.After three disappointing quarters,is back on track. In addition to launching offers to attract customers, the company has also been vigorously defending its subscriber base, signalling a shift from passive competition.The carrier first brought its grievances to the BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board (NARB). Whenrefused to follow the self-regulatory body's recommendations,escalated the matter to court.claimed thatoverstated the value of its own superfluous benefits and charged phantom fees for perks thatprovided. Additionally,said that its standard pricing was compared to's promotional rates. At the same time, there was no mention of's discounted offers.Other holes were also found in's promises, such as not specifying that streaming benefits were optional or mentioning that the advertised savings were only available to customers adding three lines.Most importantly, even using's own calculator, the savings totaled $660 per year, well below the advertised $1,000 per year.Lastly,accusedof implying that it was the only one to offer satellite connectivity.