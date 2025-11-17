Huge AT&T move unseats Verizon, threatens T-Mobile's 5G crown

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
AT&T has flicked on the mid-band spectrum it got from EchoStar, resulting in noticeable improvement in coverage across the US.

AT&T's 5G capacity has increased


AT&T has deployed the 3.45GHz spectrum from EchoStar to 23,000 cell sites. As a result, 5G speed and capacity have increased in more than 5,300 cities across 48 states. 5G download speeds have increased by up to 80 percent for smartphone users and by up to 55 percent for AT&T Internet Air or 5G home internet customers.

AT&T claims its wireless network is the largest and most reliable in North America, asserting the EchoStar spectrum integration will further strengthen its performance.

AT&T says its subscribers have already started to feel the difference. The enhancements will provide more capacity for gaming, media consumption, and AI apps, while also allowing AT&T to expand its fixed wireless access offerings to more customers.

FirstNet, the company's dedicated network for emergency responders, will also benefit from the additional spectrum.

We’ve put EchoStar spectrum to work on our network and customers are already feeling the difference. We’re setting the bar for what it means to be the best advanced networking company in America.
Jeff McElfresh, AT&T's chief operating officer, November 2026

Is AT&T now the best?


AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have been beefing over who has the best network. T-Mobile had the best network in the first half of 2025 across all technologies, including 5G, according to Ookla.

RootMetrics rated T-Mobile best for 5G availability. However, it placed Verizon at the top for best, fastest, and most reliable 5G, while AT&T ranked first for the overall network.

Now that AT&T has more spectrum, it can begin to match the 5G performance of Verizon and T-Mobile. At the same time, it continues to move customers to standalone or pure 5G.

In H1, T-Mobile provided a median 5G download speed of 299.36 Mbps, which put it ahead of Verizon (214.58 Mbps) and AT&T (158.56 Mbps). The 80 percent increase potentially puts AT&T within striking distance of T-Mobile's median 5G download speed.

T-Mobile also acquired low-band 600MHz licenses from EchoStar. However, its deployments may take many years, though the eventual rollout will significantly improve the carrier's geographic reach.

Has your perception of AT&T changed after this move?

Vote View Result

Actions speak louder than words


AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon frequently cherry pick results to assert their dominance, which can confuse customers. In this context, it's refreshing to see AT&T provide a clear explanation for why customers can expect improved service.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.
