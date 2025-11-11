Ask Verizon for this and you could end up saving some big bucks

Verizon

Trick Verizon into thinking that you're leaving and you could save big bucks





One Verizon customer said, "Yesterday they gave me $10 off 4 lines for 12 months. They're trying hard to stop the churn to AT&T and T-Mobile." The postpaid phone churn rate recently reported by Verizon when it released its third quarter earnings was .91%. T-Mobile's rate during the same quarter was .89% and AT&T's was .92%. Verizon saw a change of fortune in the third-quarter of 2025 as it reported a net loss of 7,000 postpaid phone customers compared to a gain of 18,000 during the same three-months in 2024.









Getting a Verizon loyalty discount might require you to take the initiative. The best way to accomplish this is to put a little fear into Verizon by threatening to leave the carrier. But before it even gets to that, you should open the My Verizon app (iOS Android) and head to the "Offers." You might see a loyalty discount right away. Remember, a family of four getting a loyalty discount of $20 a month/line for a year will save $960 over a 12-month period.

If you love the Verizon network but not its prices, you could try this digital carrier





But if you did not find a loyalty discount in the app, you might have to resort to Plan "B." With this plan, you open the My Verizon app and try to trick the carrier into believing that you are leaving for another carrier. You do this by requesting a port-out or transfer PIN, which is something you would do if you planned on moving your current number from Verizon to another wireless provider.





To generate the transfer PIN, open the My Verizon app and go to Profile & Settings > My Devices > Manage Devices > Number Transfer PIN. Select Generate PIN. Once you ask for the PIN, you have seven days to use it. You are not under any obligation to do so, and your goal is to get Verizon so nervous that you're about to leave that they give you a juicy discount.

If you like the Verizon network but hate Verizon's prices, you might want to consider digital wireless provider Visible. A Verizon subsidiary, Visible owns no stores and everything is handled via the Visible app or website. Most importantly, Visible uses the Verizon network. For a price of $26 per month on sale, you can sign up for Visible+, which uses Verizon's 4G LTE, 5G, and its fastest C-band 5G Ultra Wideband network.

You can hope that Verizon gives you an offer you can't refuse





Verizon has been a bit shaky recently as it recently replaced Hans Vestberg after eight years as CEO with Daniel Schulman who was the lead independent director at Verizon. As we said last month, T-Mobile is vulnerable for the first time and Verizon's new CEO can take certain steps to slow down the wireless provider once known as the Un-carrier. Ok, T-Mobile still considers itself the pro-customer innovative carrier it was under former CEO John Legere, but we would disagree.





Verizon's new CEO seems to have a handle on the issues that have negatively impacted consumer perceptions about the industry. Last month, Schulman said, "Every year, it gets harder to grow as we lap past price increases and experience higher churn. This cannot continue, and there is no question that meaningful change is needed."





One way you can try to make some "meaningful change" to your Verizon account is to request the Number Transfer PIN and hope that the carrier gives you an offer you can't refuse.