iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
October Prime Day is here!
October Prime Day is here!
Save big on popular phones, tablets, and more

For the first time in years, T-Mobile is vulnerable, and this is what Verizon's new CEO should do

Verizon has a new CEO with wireless experience, and an aggressive approach could help end T-Mobile's reign.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Wireless service
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile logos stacked up.
Earlier this week, Verizon stunned the wireless industry by replacing CEO Hans Vestberg after eight years. Taking Vestberg's place is Daniel Schulman who was the carrier's lead independent director. Schulman has experience in the wireless industry having put in 20 years running AT&T and he also helped get Virgin Mobile off the ground. Most recently he was the CEO at PayPal.

Verizon has a new leader at the helm


With a new person at the helm of the nation's largest carrier, analysts say that Verizon's rivals need to be prepared as Schulman works to reduce costs, and put Verizon back on a track where it is delivering strong long-term growth. On Monday evening, the day that Verizon announced the change at the top, Sam McHugh, head of telecom equity research at BNP Paribas, wrote, "The market is clearly worried about Verizon becoming more aggressive again in wireless to defend share."

After Verizon announced that it had a new CEO on Monday, investors sold AT&T and T-Mobile shares as they worried that Verizon's new CEO would take actions that would hurt the competition in the wireless sector. AT&T and T-Mobile's shares bounced back today with the former rising 1.12% and the latter recouping 1.21%. 

Verizon&#039;s new CEO Daniel Schulman. | Image credit-Verizon - For the first time in years, T-Mobile is vulnerable, and this is what Verizon&#039;s new CEO should do
Verizon's new CEO Daniel Schulman. | Image credit-Verizon

From the closing price on July 31, 2018 (the day before Vestberg took over at Verizon) to the close on Oct. 3, 2025, Verizon shares declined 15%. AT&T's shares rose 12%, T-Mobile's soared 285%, and the S&P 500 increased 138% over the same time period. 

Verizon has performed poorly compared to T-Mobile and AT&T

In a note to clients written on Tuesday, New Street Research analyst David Barden said that since Vestberg became CEO, Verizon organically added 5 million postpaid phones lines while the industry added about 55 million postpaid phone lines. What this means is that if Schulman does a better job as Verizon's CEO, the carrier could be more competitive, which could hurt AT&T and T-Mobile.

Barden also pointed out when Hans started at Verizon, it collected 20% of annual industry postpaid phone net adds. Over the last four years, that share has dropped to an average of only 5% which puts Vestberg's tenure at Verizon in perspective. The analyst expects Verizon to cut consumer prices, which would be a major change from the price hikes Verizon subscribers have experienced over the last four years.

This is a big moment for Verizon. This is what the carrier needs to do now


This could put pressure on T-Mobile and AT&T to cut prices. Or, as UBS analyst John Hodulik wrote in a note to clients on Monday, "Greater focus on subscriber growth may impact growth at T-Mobile and AT&T while putting additional pressure on broadband sub trends at Comcast and Charter once Verizon’s convergence strategy is brought to bear."

This is a big moment for Verizon. With T-Mobile in disarray amid fears that it will become a digital carrier, and AT&T not putting pressure on T-Mobile, if Verizon can make some customer friendly moves, it might be able to finally stop T-Mobile's long streak of scoring outstanding quarterly gains. For this to happen, Verizon might have to bite the bullet price-wise for a year or two.

Recommended Stories

What Verizon should do now, in addition to cutting prices, is let the public know that it will keep its stores open and not become a digital wireless provider. After all, Verizon already has such an animal with its Visible unit. If Schulman is smart, the incoming CEO of Verizon should take a stand on reps adding certain items to customers' bills that they did not order. He should say that Verizon is doing away with the tracking of all metrics and monthly performance goals.

With a new CEO, now is the time for Verizon to take the high road. Even though such things also take place with Verizon reps at Verizon stores, Schulman needs to announce that Verizon will no longer tolerate this kind of activity from its reps. For the first time in years, T-Mobile is vulnerable, and the ball is in Verizon's court.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Two numbers, one year apart

by Mariyan Slavov • 1

Pixel phones get approved for use by the Department of "War"

by Alan Friedman • 9

Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever

by Polina Kovalakova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless