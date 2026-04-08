Apple’s iPhone Fold dummies look horrible in these leaked photos

iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

iPhone 18

Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

iPhone Fold

FINALLY First look at the iPhone Fold & 18 Pro Max dummy. pic.twitter.com/iAhKUV7ysC — AhMad Ansari (@Ahmadansari2233) April 7, 2026



iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

What foldable design would you prefer to use in your daily life? The wide foldable looks great I’d get a normal phone that unfolds, like the Z Fold 7 I liked the old-school super tall foldables I prefer a flip foldable Neither, I prefer slab phones Vote 13 Votes

iPhone Fold

I don’t want a tablet

The problem comes when you need to use thefolded, and it doesn’t hold up to any other device. Where the early Galaxy Fold devices were awkwardly tall and uncomfortable, theappears to be awkwardly wide and uncomfortable. In both cases, single-hand use is greatly compromised.As innovative as Apple may think that phone is, its main goal is to be a smartphone. However, that design basically kills the mobile part of the mobile phone to provide a better tablet experience.At the end of the day, thefeels much more like an iPad that folds in to fit in your pocket than an iPhone that folds out to enhance the user experience. That’s a bad choice, and there’s a non-zero chance it will backfire.Don’t get me wrong, tablets are great. When you’re home, lounging on the couch, or in an airplane, that’s the best gadget you can have with you.Yet, I don’t want a tablet in my pocket. I want a smartphone, and if that smartphone happens to unfold into something else, I’d be happy.But if I need to survive a poor smartphone to get a nice tablet, I won’t be happy. I don’t fly often enough for that to make sense.