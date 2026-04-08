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Apple’s iPhone Fold dummies look horrible in these leaked photos

Apple’s first foldable iPhone may turn into another painful failure for the company.

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A 3D render of the potential design of the iPhone Fold
Out of context, the iPhone Fold looks intriguing. | Image by Sonny Dickson
It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the iPhone Fold is one of the most anticipated smartphones in recent times. After years of rumors, Apple will finally launch an entirely new form factor for the iPhone, which is generating countless expectations.

Of course, this being Apple, the iPhone Fold won’t be just like any other foldable smartphone on the market. When you’re late to the party, you are almost forced to do something wildly different.

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In the case of the foldable iPhone, that’s launching what could end up being the weirdest foldable on the market. Looking at the latest leaked images that show how the iPhone Fold will look next to the iPhone 18 Pro, I feel worried about Apple.

Unlike most phones, which are relatively tall, the iPhone Fold is very wide. When folded it’s noticeably wider than the already uncomfortably wide iPhone 18 Pro.

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Launching something fresh is key to the success of any smartphone. However, those images have convinced me that Apple may be on a disastrous path here.

When is a foldable a good smartphone?



Samsung pioneered the foldable smartphone, but it took the company a few years to smooth out its fundamental issues. The early Galaxy Fold devices were clunky and couldn’t last too long before breaking down.

Once those problems were solved, Samsung was left with intriguing devices that felt horrible to use. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 were tall, bulky, and very awkward to use. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was Samsung’s first foldable that felt almost nice in the hand.

It was the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that changed everything, and it was not related to the specs. All foldables had good specs, but that was the first one that felt like a delightful smartphone everyone would love to use.

The design of the Z Fold 7 made it feel as good as a Galaxy S25 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max. Unlike those, it can unfold and give you a whole new dimension to the experience.

That’s the definition of added value. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 barely has tradeoffs compared to the leading slab flagships but offers something extra, even if you need to pay extra for that.

Here’s why the iPhone Fold will fail 



Apple, being Apple, doesn’t rely on Samsung’s experience with foldables and is doing something quite different. The company doesn’t like the idea of giving you a normal phone that unfolds and wants to create a wholly new experience with the iPhone Fold.

All recent leaks make it obvious that the focus with that phone will be the unfolded experience. Undoubtedly, that will be better than current phones, and shaping it as a tablet replacement is not necessarily a bad idea.



The problem comes when you need to use the iPhone Fold folded, and it doesn’t hold up to any other device. Where the early Galaxy Fold devices were awkwardly tall and uncomfortable, the iPhone Fold appears to be awkwardly wide and uncomfortable. In both cases, single-hand use is greatly compromised.

As innovative as Apple may think that phone is, its main goal is to be a smartphone. However, that design basically kills the mobile part of the mobile phone to provide a better tablet experience.

What foldable design would you prefer to use in your daily life?
13 Votes


At the end of the day, the iPhone Fold feels much more like an iPad that folds in to fit in your pocket than an iPhone that folds out to enhance the user experience. That’s a bad choice, and there’s a non-zero chance it will backfire.

I don’t want a tablet


Don’t get me wrong, tablets are great. When you’re home, lounging on the couch, or in an airplane, that’s the best gadget you can have with you. 

Yet, I don’t want a tablet in my pocket. I want a smartphone, and if that smartphone happens to unfold into something else, I’d be happy. 

But if I need to survive a poor smartphone to get a nice tablet, I won’t be happy. I don’t fly often enough for that to make sense.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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