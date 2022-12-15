Here's a limited-time chance to score a decent discount on Apple Watch Ultra

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

This year's Apple Watch Ultra - a spruced-up version of sorts of the Watch Series 8 with a special emphasis on outdoorsy features - is on sale for a limited time.

Geared at serious adventurers and sports enthusiasts but equally appealing to regular folk because of LTE connectivity, attractive selection of apps, and support for mobile payment, the Apple Watch Ultra has capabilities you'd be hard-pressed to find in other mainstream-looking watches.

Save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra today 


The Watch Ultra will easily last you more than two days on a single charge and requires about an hour for a full charge. It has a screen that's twice as bright as the Watch Series 8's screen and is easily viewable outdoors.

The watch boasts a titanium case and flat sapphire crystal so it's harder to break than other watches. It comes with three built-in microphones to ensure clear calls in the windiest of climates.

Another feature that sets it apart from most other watches is the dual-band GPS for more reliable and accurate tracking in places like forests. It is certified to WR100 and can be submerged under water up to 100m.

Other notable exclusive features include a mappable orange button and a 86 decibel siren to attract attention in case you get lost.

And, of course, it has also got all the Watch Series 8 health features such as ECG, blood oxygen sensor, temperature sensor, fall detection, and sleep tracking.

Apple sells the Watch Ultra for $799 but you can have it for $739 at the moment through Adorama after a discount of $60. That might not sound like a great discount but given that the Ultra was released not too long ago and is already competitively priced, this is a pretty decent deal. It ends tomorrow so scoop up one while you can.
