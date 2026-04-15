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At $100 off, the Apple Watch Series 11 is finally the fairly priced upgrade you’ve been waiting for

The watch is loaded with features and is a true bargain right now.

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A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist.
A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist. | Image by PhoneArena

There’s only one smartwatch you’re likely eyeing if you’re looking for a premium timepiece and are an Apple user with ordinary hobbies like watching Foundation until 1 AM: the Apple Watch Series 11.

Being Cupertino’s latest and greatest wearable for non-outdoor aficionados, it offers everything you’d ever need from a smartwatch… and then some. And right now, this handsome fella can be yours at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon.

That’s right, the e-commerce giant has slashed $100 off this timepiece’s usual $429 price, dropping the 46mm GPS model in Jet Black below $330. I understand the price is still far from budget-friendly, but given all the value you get out of this thing, I’d say it’s a pretty fair cost.

Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm, GPS, Black): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (23%)
With a massive list of features and a premium, sleek design, the Apple Watch Series 11 is easily worth its weight in gold. But right now, you can get it for a whole lot less. Amazon has slashed the price of the 46mm GPS model to under $330, saving you $100 on a top-tier timepiece. So, don't hesitate and get one for less today!
Buy at Amazon
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With its aluminum case and sleek design, the watch offers a premium feel and complements any attire, whether that’s formal clothing like an expensive suit or just your everyday jeans and T-shirt. And since it ranks among the best smartwatches money can buy right now, this fella is loaded with features from top to bottom.

In addition to the usual goodies like heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, and ECG, it can detect chronic high blood pressure patterns and notify you if they indicate potential hypertension. It also comes with an AI-powered Workout Buddy, which, as the name suggests, was designed to motivate you during your workouts.

Beyond health and fitness, you get key safety features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS. Although I hope you’ll never have to use them, I believe they'll give you peace of mind knowing that your fancy smartwatch has your back, even in the direst of times.

On a more positive note, it also supports lifestyle features like phone calls, smart notifications, and contactless payments through NFC. In other words, you’ll be able to talk with your best friend without even pulling your smartphone out of your pocket and be among those elite people who pay for Starbucks coffee with just a flick of their wrist. Furthermore, watchOS provides fast and easy access to a massive library of third-party apps, all available directly via the App Store.

So, yeah! Obviously, the Apple Watch Series 11 isn’t cheap even with its current discount. But given everything it brings to the table, I honestly think it’s unmissable. Sure, it may deliver only all-day battery life, meaning you’d have to charge it every night, but I think this wouldn’t be an issue if you already have that habit.

Therefore, don’t hesitate! Tap either the button at the very beginning of the article or the one in the product box and snatch a brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 at a bargain price now while the deal lasts!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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