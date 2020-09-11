Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Apple Wearables

Apple to unveil Watch SE and Watch Series 6 today

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 15, 2020, 4:24 AM
Apple to unveil Watch SE and Watch Series 6 today
The Apple Watch Series 5

Rumors of an affordable Apple Watch have been floating around for several months. Today, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech has clarified the whole situation and revealed when Apple plans to announce it.

Do take everything below with a pinch of salt, though. Prosser inaccurately claimed that Apple was going to announce an Apple Watch and iPad Air this week, although he has been correct several times in the past. 

The affordable Apple Watch SE


Known simply as the ‘Apple Watch’ to hardware engineers within the company, this model is expected to sit between the popular Apple Watch Series 3 and the high-end Apple Watch Series 6.

It'll feature an improved design based on the newer Apple Watch Series 4 and a chip dubbed ‘M9.’ The latter is particularly interesting, though, because the Apple M9 already exists as a discontinued co-processor embedded within the Apple A9 and A9X chipsets.

Perhaps the Apple M9 name mentioned by Prosser is simply an internal codename for another chipset, or maybe it represents the start of an entirely new line of Apple M-series chipsets.

To keep costs down versus the existing Apple Watch Series 4 and ensure people have enough reasons to purchase more expensive models, Apple has reportedly removed the popular ECG monitor.

It has skipped the Always-On-Display feature that it introduced on the Watch Series 5 last September as well, but this one is less surprising and probably won’t be a deal-breaker. 

Prosser says there are four variants in the works at the moment: 40mm GPS (codenamed N140S), 40mm Cellular (codenamed N140B), 44mm GPS (codenamed N142S), and 44mm Cellular (codenamed N142B).

The premium Apple Watch Series 6


This smartwatch is expected to act as the true successor to the existing Apple Watch Series 5. Hardware engineers within Apple refer to it as the ‘Apple Watch Pro,’ although that probably isn't the final marketing name.

Prosser didn’t provide a list of features, yet past reports suggest the biggest hardware change will be the introduction of a pulse oximeter sensor for built-in blood oxygen monitoring.

That feature should enable much better medical alerts and improve nutrition advice. It will be combined with sleep tracking, a feature that's also going to be available to users of older Apple Watch models as part of the watchOS 7 update.

The Silicon Valley-based company is expected to introduce a new chipset that will hopefully provide some bigger performance bumps this time around. Last year Apple disappointed by offering very minimal chipset revisions.

Apple Watch Series 6 & Series 6 Pro announcement and release date


The affordable Apple Watch SE will make its onternational debut later today at the 'Time Flies' event, according to several sources. The Apple Watch Series 6, or however Apple chooses to market it, will make an appearance too.

The Apple Watch Series 3 retails at $199 and Jon Prosser says the new Apple Watch SE will slot in above it at $279. The Series 6, on the other hand, is expected to retail at $399 like the existing Apple Watch Series 5. 

If announced on today, pre-orders will probably kick off this Friday, September 18, ahead of shipments late next week on Friday, September 25. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) will be announced September 30
Popular stories
Massive OnePlus 8T 5G leak shows off new design, reveals specs
Popular stories
LG Wing 5G officially coming to the US after its launch in South Korea
Popular stories
Samsung is going after Huawei and not Apple with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera system

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless