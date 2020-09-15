New iPad Air, iPad 8th gen now official with iPad OS 14 on steroids

Oh, what a time to be an iPad fan: Apple's new iPad Air 4th gen and iPad 8th gen slates are finally official with important upgrades and novelties in tow that bring them closer to the iPad Pro than ever. Although the Apple Watch Series 6 was the highlight of Apple's Time Flies event, the new iPads flew under the radar but undeservedly so. Here's why the new iPads deserve your attention.



Apple iPad Air 4th gen design, specs, and price





So, what's so important about the all-new iPad Air 4th gen? Easy: it's the first Apple device to be powered by the next-gen 5nm A14 Bionic chipset. This move is a bit perplexing since Apple usually debuts its latest chipsets on the iPhone range, but as this year's crop of iOS-powered smartphones won't see the light of day until mid-October, it was the Air 4's turn to herald the new chipset. Actually, this is the first time in years that an iPad has got Apple's new chipset before the same year's iPhone crop: the last time Apple did that was with the iPad 2 , which got the A5 chipset before the iPhone 4S . The 5nm A14 Bionic is truly the highlight of the new iPad Air. USB-C is another contemporary iPad Pro feature that finally makes it to the iPad Air lineup.

The new iPad Air comes with a stunning new design (available in five new colors), a 10.9" Liquid Retina display, five colors in tow, and an improved Retina display with True Tone and wide-color gamut support. Touch ID has been integrated in the power button, making this the smallest ID sensor Apple has put in a device so far. It retains the same level of security that the Touch ID sensor is known for, just stuffs in a smaller button, which is a neat achievement.







The new iPad Air has a 7MP FaceTime camera with F2.2 aperture, while the rear one is the same as the one on the iPad Pro. The 12MP camera with wide F1.8 aperture lets you take stunning 4K videos and also comes with enhanced video stabilization.





The new iPad Air is priced at $599 , which definitely makes it a more appealing buy than the iPad Pro. As a reminder, the latter comes with a display that has a higher refresh rate, Face ID, and triple camera setup supplemented by a LIDAR for dimensional awareness, but more conscious buyers will definitely get more value from the all-new iPad Air 4th gen.







iPad Air 8th gen specs, design, and price

has just announced the new iPad 8th gen at its "Time Flies" event today at the Apple Park. The new entry-level tablet is one of the fastest tablets on the market thanks to the A12 chipset on board, which comes with its own neural engine and powers the

The true highlight of the 8th gen iPad is its enhanced pencil support, which offers an improved user experience in concert with iPad OS 14.



The new iPad 8th gen is priced at a familiar price - $329, but students and schools can get it as low as $299.



This story is still developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.



