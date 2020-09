Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: Expected differences

ALSO Read

Design and display

< Apple Watch Series 5 Apple Watch Series 6 >

Software and performance

Watch face sharing

More than one Complication per app can be shown on a watch face

More Workout app modes: Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training, and Cooldown

Sleep tracking

Cycling directions

Headphone listening duration tracking

Battery

Apple A2327 Having 303mAh Battery Appears On Korean Certification.

May Be Upcoming Apple Earpods Charging Case. pic.twitter.com/CnfMOwAGWH — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 1, 2020

Price

We expect the Series 6 to replace the Series 5 model, and prices of the new one to remain the same:



Apple Watch Series 6 40mm Wi-Fi: $399 for the aluminum sports model

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm Wi-Fi: $429 for the aluminum sports model

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm Wi-Fi + Cellular: $499 for aluminum sports model

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm Wi-Fi + Cellular: $529 for aluminum sports model



There’s a tingling sensation sending waves throughout the tech community every time an Apple event is approaching. We’re less than a week away from the next big reveal from the Cupertino guys. To everyone’s disappointment, it seems that there won’t be an iPhone announcement on September 15, but fans of wearables will be pleased as we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 6 to make its debut.When a new generation gadget is introduced, the inevitable question arises: how will it fare against its predecessor? We’ve pitted the old and the new against each other in this comprehensive Apple Watch comparison. What’s new in Series 6? What was carried over? Is it worth upgrading if you’re already wearing a Series 5 on your wrist? Read further to find out!Apple has always been very meticulous about the design of its devices. Everything is really well thought out, and form meets function in perfect synchronicity. Maybe that’s the reason why Apple Watch has retained its design ever since its debut back in 2015. There won’t be any surprises with the Series 6 in that regard. We’re not talking hunch here but a leak, as an X-ray of the Apple Watch Series 6 is wandering around the web as we type.The above leak is courtesy of Mr. White, who’s been quite a reliable source of Apple information in the past. Expectedly, the design of the Apple Watch Series 6 is almost identical to the previous generation. There’s still some uncertainty, though, and we might see sharper edges and a flatter screen in the Series 6 final form, but everything points toward evolution and not revolution.Speaking of the display, expect the same Always-on retina screen from Series 5. The big difference is the omission of the Force Touch. Apple abandoned the 3D touch feature after the iPhone XS /XS Max and now it seems that the company has removed the feature from the Apple Watch Series 5. The proof? In its Human Interface Guidelines, Apple is telling developers to relocate items previously accessed by Force Touch.With every new Apple Watch generation, there’s a leap in performance, courtesy of a new chipset. There’s no reason to think it will be any different with the Series 6, although the exact performance gains remain a mystery. One big hardware upgrade is coming with the Series 6, though. There’s a pulse oximeter sensor built-in, taking health and fitness-related features to new heavens. Sleep tracking was about to be the next big difference, but Apple delivered this functionality with the watchOS 7, so both Series 5 and Series 6 can watch over your sleep.Here are all the new watchOS 7 features that are expected in Apple Watch 6:Battery life is always important in a smartwatch. Apple claims that ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 5 offers an 18-hour battery life, which we tested and confirmed in our Apple Watch Series 5 review. The latest leaks show a 303.8 mAh battery being certified by the KTR, a Korean regulatory body. The current ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 5 has a 296mAh battery, and considering the new features and sensors in the Apple Watch Series 6, we should expect more or less the same battery life of around 18 hours.