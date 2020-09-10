Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Apple Articles Wearables

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: Expected differences

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 10, 2020, 8:44 AM
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: Expected differences
There’s a tingling sensation sending waves throughout the tech community every time an Apple event is approaching. We’re less than a week away from the next big reveal from the Cupertino guys. To everyone’s disappointment, it seems that there won’t be an iPhone announcement on September 15, but fans of wearables will be pleased as we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 6 to make its debut.

ALSO Read: Apple Watch Series 6 release date, price, features, and news

When a new generation gadget is introduced, the inevitable question arises: how will it fare against its predecessor? We’ve pitted the old and the new against each other in this comprehensive Apple Watch comparison. What’s new in Series 6? What was carried over? Is it worth upgrading if you’re already wearing a Series 5 on your wrist? Read further to find out!

Jump to section


Design and display


Apple has always been very meticulous about the design of its devices. Everything is really well thought out, and form meets function in perfect synchronicity. Maybe that’s the reason why Apple Watch has retained its design ever since its debut back in 2015. There won’t be any surprises with the Series 6 in that regard. We’re not talking hunch here but a leak, as an X-ray of the Apple Watch Series 6 is wandering around the web as we type.



The above leak is courtesy of Mr. White, who’s been quite a reliable source of Apple information in the past. Expectedly, the design of the Apple Watch Series 6 is almost identical to the previous generation. There’s still some uncertainty, though, and we might see sharper edges and a flatter screen in the Series 6 final form, but everything points toward evolution and not revolution.

ALSO Read: See the Apple Watch 6 vs Series 5 get X-rayed for your viewing pleasure

Speaking of the display, expect the same Always-on retina screen from Series 5. The big difference is the omission of the Force Touch. Apple abandoned the 3D touch feature after the iPhone XS/XS Max and now it seems that the company has removed the feature from the Apple Watch Series 5. The proof? In its Human Interface Guidelines, Apple is telling developers to relocate items previously accessed by Force Touch.

Software and performance


With every new Apple Watch generation, there’s a leap in performance, courtesy of a new chipset. There’s no reason to think it will be any different with the Series 6, although the exact performance gains remain a mystery. One big hardware upgrade is coming with the Series 6, though. There’s a pulse oximeter sensor built-in, taking health and fitness-related features to new heavens. Sleep tracking was about to be the next big difference, but Apple delivered this functionality with the watchOS 7, so both Series 5 and Series 6 can watch over your sleep.

ALSO Read: Best Apple Watch apps

Here are all the new watchOS 7 features that are expected in Apple Watch 6:

  • Watch face sharing
  • More than one Complication per app can be shown on a watch face
  • More Workout app modes: Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training, and Cooldown
  • Sleep tracking
  • Cycling directions
  • Headphone listening duration tracking

ALSO Read: How to install watchOS 7 beta on your Apple Watch and test the sleep tracking feature

Battery


Battery life is always important in a smartwatch. Apple claims that ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 5 offers an 18-hour battery life, which we tested and confirmed in our Apple Watch Series 5 review. The latest leaks show a 303.8 mAh battery being certified by the KTR, a Korean regulatory body. The current ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 5 has a 296mAh battery, and considering the new features and sensors in the Apple Watch Series 6, we should expect more or less the same battery life of around 18 hours.
 

Price


We expect the Series 6 to replace the Series 5 model, and prices of the new one to remain the same:

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm Wi-Fi: $399 for the aluminum sports model
Apple Watch Series 6 44mm Wi-Fi: $429 for the aluminum sports model
Apple Watch Series 6 40mm Wi-Fi + Cellular: $499 for aluminum sports model
Apple Watch Series 6 44mm Wi-Fi + Cellular: $529 for aluminum sports model

ALSO Read: Best Apple Watch deals right now

