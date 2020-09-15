Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official



It’s finally official at the Time Flies Apple event! The Cupertino-based tech giant has just announced the successor of last year’s Apple Watch Series 5, the Apple Watch Series 6, accompanied by the more affordable Apple Watch SE. This is actually the first time since 2016 that Apple releases two new smartwatch models at once and we can’t be more excited! Sporting some cool specs and new features, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 6 are now ready for us, so let’s check out what they have to offer.





Apple Watch Series 6 design and specs





The improved Always-on display is even brighter to easily glance at it even in very sunny environments. Apple states its two and a half times brighter and it also shows an Always-on altimeter where you can see your elevation changing in real time, if you happen to be enjoying a hike.











The Apple Watch Series 6 also features some new watch faces, including a fun Memoji face, moving and reacting to your touch. Other great new designs are the GMT face, which shows multiple time zones at once; the Chronograph Pro face features multiple time scales. The Typergraph face users have three custom type styles and four scripts for displaying numerals. There are also watch faces for photographers, health-care providers and surfers.







Apple also offers interchangeable bands. What's more, you can now get the Solo Loop band, which has no overlapping parts for the ultimate comfort, while being stretchable and swim-proof. You also have the option of the Braided Solo Loop if you happen to be interested in a different style.











Advanced Apple S6 chip for the Apple Watch Series 6



Apple says that the new processor, powering the Apple Watch Series 6, is 20% faster than the previous generation, allowing apps to load faster and improving battery life. It features a high-performance dual-core processor, based on the A13 Bionic chip, the same one found in the iPhone 11 Apple Watch SE features last years' S5 processor. It comes with the latest motion sensors and supports fall detection.

Apple Watch Series 6 Battery life





Apple is still maintaining their claim of 18h battery life as seen on last year's model.



The Apple Watch Series 6 sport several exciting new features





Oxygen Monitoring on the Apple Watch Series 6





Another very important feature Cupertino is introducing here is blood oxygen monitoring. It indicates the amount of oxygen present in your blood in just 15 seconds. It also captures periodic background measurements which it then stores in the Health app. Apple is introducing the Blood Oxygen App where you can find that information.

Apple also introduces the Fitness+ subscription with a wide variety of workouts and features to help you improve your workouts and keep you motivated, while keeping you synced with your iPhone. While you watch your workout on your iPhone, your Watch will monitor your heart rate and calories burned. The service features 10 types of studio workouts, yoga, mindful workout, strength training and even a beginner program. You will get it for free for three months with your purchase of the new Apple Watch.











Apple is really focused on making the health experience better on the Apple Watch. With watchOS 7, we have hand-washing detection, which reminds you to wash your hands and monitors the duration that you do it.



Family setup



You can use your iPhone to pair Apple Watch for your family members, even if they don't have an iPhone to pair it with. This can be very helpful for your children or older family members. Kids can use the great Workout app among other features of the Apple Watch, while this setup allows you to carefully select which contacts they can communicate with. You can enable automatic locations, so you always know where your children are: whether they're at school or at the playground.







The Family Setup feature gives your kids more independence, while at the same time giving you some peace of mind. In order to benefit from it, you need a cellular model ofApple Watch Series 4 or older.



Apple Watch SE vs Apple Watch 6: What are the differences?

No ECG monitoring on the more affordable model

No Always-On display on the more affordable model

Apple Watch SE has an S5 while the Apple Watch Series 6 features S6 processor











Largest, most advanced Apple Watch display

Health and fitness monitoring, same altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass as the Watch Series 6

Latest motion sensors for fall detection



New watch faces present on both

Cellular models of both smartwatches allow you to make calls and text without your iPhone

Here are the features both the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6 share:

Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 Price and Release date

The more affordable Apple Watch SE will retail at $279 and the Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399. You can order both today and availability starts this Friday.







*this is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.*

