The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) announcement event is official
When will Apple announce the Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 2020?
- September 15, at 10am Pacific time, at Apple Park
Apple will hold what will undoubtedly be a live-streamed but audience-less event to announce its fall crop as soon as September 15, at 10am Pacific Time. While we were expecting no less than four new iPhone 12 models to be unveiled, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tips that this will be an Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 announcement event, along with maybe some smaller device unveilings.
I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020
Moreover, Apple is widely expected to make the next iOS 14 update release date official at that time, too, as it reportedly won't wait for the iPhone 12 to land in order to start updating your iPhone 6s to iPhone 11 to iOS 14.
See you in 7 days! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zDXneII5di— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 8, 2020
Is this why the blue #appleevent hashflag is trending on Twitter?
Pretty much, as your favorite new software features researcher and code disassembler Jane Machin Wong's Hashflag timeline machine said that an #appleevent hashtag with a blue apple icon as a hashflag, has appeared just today, and will be active until September 28.
The #AppleEvent emoji is indeed new and is set to remain through Sept 28...— (@DylanMcD8) September 8, 2020
(Thanks to @wongmjane for this tool!) pic.twitter.com/4vydL8xFgd
The blue icon in the hashflag and the blue event logo may be hinting at the rumored new blue iPhone 12 color even though this is presumably for the new iPad Air and Apple Watch.
Apple may hold another event for the iPhone 12 announcement with the same logo, who knows, but in any case we will be there to relay the festivities of whatever new device Apple brings to the 2020 table.