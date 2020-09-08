The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) announcement event is official





Granted, the iPhone 5G 2020 may be delayed , and the no less than six or seven new Apple devices announced vie simple press releases or audience-deprived online launch events, but we are finally beginning the process, as Apple just released the first in its series of announcements for the bountiful fall season.





When will Apple announce the Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 2020?





September 15, at 10am Pacific time, at Apple Park













I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020



















Is this why the blue #appleevent hashflag is trending on Twitter?







Pretty much, as your favorite new software features researcher and code disassembler Jane Machin Wong's Hashflag timeline machine said that an #appleevent hashtag with a blue apple icon as a hashflag, has appeared just today, and will be active until September 28.





The #AppleEvent emoji is indeed new and is set to remain through Sept 28...



(Thanks to ⁦@wongmjane⁩ for this tool!) pic.twitter.com/4vydL8xFgd — (@DylanMcD8) September 8, 2020



The blue icon in the hashflag and the blue event logo may be hinting at the rumored new blue iPhone 12 color even though this is presumably for the new iPad Air and Apple Watch





Apple may hold another event for the iPhone 12 announcement with the same logo, who knows, but in any case we will be there to relay the festivities of whatever new device Apple brings to the 2020 table.