Apple

The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) announcement event is official

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 08, 2020, 10:17 AM
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) announcement event is official
It'd be a cliché to say that 2020 is a rather unusual year, or, rather, an underestimation. Between the Covid-19 crisis, the lockdowns and disintegration of global supply chain, Apple managed to keep its head high above the water, and its surging stock price is a testament that folks are still expecting big things from it before that leap monster of a year has rolled away.

Granted, the iPhone 5G 2020 may be delayed, and the no less than six or seven new Apple devices announced vie simple press releases or audience-deprived online launch events, but we are finally beginning the process, as Apple just released the first in its series of announcements for the bountiful fall season.

When will Apple announce the Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 2020?


  • September 15, at 10am Pacific time, at Apple Park


Apple will hold what will undoubtedly be a live-streamed but audience-less event to announce its fall crop as soon as September 15, at 10am Pacific Time. While we were expecting no less than four new iPhone 12 models to be unveiled, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tips that this will be an Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 announcement event, along with maybe some smaller device unveilings.



Moreover, Apple is widely expected to make the next iOS 14 update release date official at that time, too, as it reportedly won't wait for the iPhone 12 to land in order to start updating your iPhone 6s to iPhone 11 to iOS 14.




Is this why the blue #appleevent hashflag is trending on Twitter?


Pretty much, as your favorite new software features researcher and code disassembler Jane Machin Wong's Hashflag timeline machine said that an #appleevent hashtag with a blue apple icon as a hashflag, has appeared just today, and will be active until September 28.


The blue icon in the hashflag and the blue event logo may be hinting at the rumored new blue iPhone 12 color even though this is presumably for the new iPad Air and Apple Watch.

Apple may hold another event for the iPhone 12 announcement with the same logo, who knows, but in any case we will be there to relay the festivities of whatever new device Apple brings to the 2020 table.

