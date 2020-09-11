Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

New evidence suggests Apple One subscription bundle is coming this year

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 11, 2020, 8:46 AM
New evidence suggests Apple One subscription bundle is coming this year
Rumor has it that Apple plans to introduce a subscription bundle that will include many of the services that it now offers individually, including Apple Arcade and Apple News+. Bloomberg reported last month that the so-called Apple One subscription bundle might debut this year with the next iPhone.

The latest Apple Music app release contains some code strings (via 9to5google) that confirm Bloomberg's information and suggest that the Cupertino giant has decided to go with the “Apple One” name for the upcoming subscription bundle.

One of the strings reveals that users will be able to manage their Apple One subscriptions using their iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. Another one confirms that the Apple Music subscription will be included in Apple One and users won't be charged for both subscriptions.

Apparently, Apple will offer at least two types of Apple One subscriptions – a cheaper one that will include just Apple TV+ and Apple Music, and a premium bundle that will include Apple Arcade, Apple News+, as well as additional iCloud storage.

Apple scheduled an event for September 15 where we believe a new iPad and a smartwatch will be revealed. The Apple One subscription bundle might be announced along with the two devices unless Apple plans to introduce its new product along with the new iPhone next month.

