Apple Vision Pro 2 leaks, confirming some disappointing rumors
The FCC has leaked the upcoming Apple Vision Pro 2.
The Apple Vision Pro 2 is real, despite its notable absence at the iPhone 17 launch event in September. Apple has been working on a refresh of its premium MR (Mixed Reality) headset, and a new leak confirms that the new headset won’t be anything special at all.
According to an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) leak — despite Apple’s request for privacy regarding its documents — the Vision Pro 2 will be very similar to its predecessor. In fact, the Vision Pro 2 may even carry over the $3,499 price tag, which basically means that the headset will be dead on arrival.
According to previous reports, the only reason the Vision Pro 2 even exists is to keep the company relevant in the XR (Extended Reality) industry. Apple’s real goal, and CEO Tim Cook’s new obsession, is to make a consumer version of AR smart glasses to challenge Meta.
There is the possibility that Apple may do away with redundant features like EyeSight, which is the external display on the headset to show people your digitized face. When it first launched, the Vision Pro was criticized for its abundance of sensors that it didn’t really need, typical of a first-generation product. Removing these sensors could help drive down the cost of the Vision Pro 2.
The Vision Pro 2 is still expected to launch before the end of the year, similar to Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset. Vision Pro 2 will update the M2 processor found in its predecessor to the M4 chip. Additionally, the Vision Pro 2 will have a 2 nm chip to further enhance the headset’s capabilities.
Meta still holds a massive edge in that department, though, due to its dominance of the XR market share.
Apple Vision Pro uses a ton of sensors. | Image credit — PhoneArena
However, due to the sparse content variety on the Vision Pro, as well the much cheaper Meta Quest 3, the Vision Pro 2 probably won’t sell well, even it doesn’t cost $3,499. But, because of the few consumers that do get it, in addition to the ones who bought Apple’s first headset, the company does at least have some valuable user data to work with.
Meta still holds a massive edge in that department, though, due to its dominance of the XR market share.
