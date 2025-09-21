Apple’s new 2 nm chip will make the Vision Pro 2 even better
The Apple Vision Pro 2 will use a 2 nm in-house chip to make the headset a lot better, but perhaps not in a way that you'll really notice.
The Apple Vision Pro didn’t just use one chip to power it: it used both the M2 as well as the R1 chips. Now, according to a new report (translated source), Apple will introduce the R2 chip for the successor to its premium MR (Mixed Reality) headset, and it’s got another ace up its sleeve.
This successor to the Vision Pro was first expected to be announced this month, alongside the iPhone 17 series. Much to my dismay, and to the disappointment of many MR enthusiasts, that did not happen, as the event focused solely on the company’s redesigned new phones.
As it turns out, that might have been because the headset has been delayed till next year for the R2 chip. The chip will be manufactured using TSMC’s 2 nm process, which is a massive jump over the R1 chip. Coupled with the M4 processor — rumored to be used for the new headset — the Vision Pro 2 will be a very capable headset.
For those of you wondering what the R-series chips are for, they basically complement the M-series processor by handling the input from all of the headset’s sensors and cameras. The Vision Pro, in particular, was a very loaded device, which is partly the reason for its ridiculous $3,499 price tag.
This new Vision Pro headset will just be a placeholder to keep Apple relevant in the XR (Extended Reality) industry. The company’s real goal is to make AR smart glasses, hoping to beat Meta to the market.
Just this month, we’ve been shown the new Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses. While they’re not true AR, the company has got a foot in the door now, and Apple wants to make sure that people don’t forget that it’s working on XR devices too.
A 2 nm R2 chip will handle all of these inputs even faster, which means that the new Vision Pro will be able to let users enjoy much more complicated apps. That is, of course, if any are made. In real-world terms, the difference for the average user will likely be unnoticeable. So, it’ll be much better, but not really in a way that matters much.
The R1 chip handles input for the Vision Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena
