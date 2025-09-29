Apple releases iOS 26.0.1 update killing off major Wi-Fi bug and more
Apple drops a must-install iOS 26.0.1 update that kills annoying bugs.
A couple of weeks ago there was a rumor that Apple was going to release iOS 26.0.1 to clean up some of the bugs affecting iPhone units that updated to iOS 26. Today. Apple did release iOS 26.0.1 and most iPhone users with an iPhone 11 and later should receive the update. You won't receive it if you've already installed iOS 26.1 Beta, like I did for my iPhone 15 Pro Max. That's because iOS 26.1 beta 1 comes after iOS 26.0.1 chronologically and once a software version is installed, you cannot install a lower number.
Important iOS 26.0.1 update fixes several annoying bugs
Most likely, those who installed iOS 26.1 Beta 1 will get the bug fixes with the release of iOS 26.1 Beta 2. Today's release of iOS 26.0.1 will fix a few bugs including one related to the rear cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Fusion Max camera on the back of the iPhone Air. Apparently when CNN's Henry Casey used the cameras on both phones to take pictures at a concert, certain parts of the photos showed an LED screen in back of the band that was blacked out due to a problem with the camera on both phones.
Apple releases iOS26.0.1 to clean up some issues with iOS 26. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Apple said it was aware of the issue and before today's update was released it said that the bug found by Casey was "Something that can happen in very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera. Apple has identified a fix and will be releasing it in an upcoming software update." That update might have been today's iOS 26.0.1 release. Other bugs left the iPhone 17 series phones and the iPhone Air unable to download Apple Intelligence models, and search in the Calendar app.
These are the bugs getting exterminated by the update
Another bug that should be exterminated with today's update is one that mysteriously disconnected iPhone users from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. That is obviously a big bug to take care of on Apple's part. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 26.0.1 takes care of all of these issues:
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth may occasionally disconnect on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models
- A small number of iPhone users may be unable to connect to a cellular network after updating to iOS 26
- Photos taken under certain lighting conditions with iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models may include unexpected artifacts
- App icons may appear blank after adding a custom tint
- VoiceOver may become disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26
Which devices support the updates?
To install iOS 26.0.1 on a compatible iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update. You'll receive a prompt with directions that you should follow. The iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1 updates and the security updates that accompanies them are available for the following devices:
iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.
