Apple releases iOS 26.0.1 update killing off major Wi-Fi bug and more

iOS 26

iOS 26

iOS 26

iOS 26

iOS 26

Important iOS 26.0.1 update fixes several annoying bugs





iOS 26 .1 Beta 1 will get the bug fixes with the release of iOS 26 .1 Beta 2. Today's release of iOS 26 .0.1 will fix a few bugs including one related to the rear cameras on the Most likely, those who installed.1 Beta 1 will get the bug fixes with the release of.1 Beta 2. Today's release of.0.1 will fix a few bugs including one related to the rear cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Fusion Max camera on the back of the iPhone Air . Apparently when CNN's Henry Casey used the cameras on both phones to take pictures at a concert, certain parts of the photos showed an LED screen in back of the band that was blacked out due to a problem with the camera on both phones.









iOS 26 .0.1 release. Other bugs left the iPhone Air unable to download Apple said it was aware of the issue and before today's update was released it said that the bug found by Casey was "Something that can happen in very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera. Apple has identified a fix and will be releasing it in an upcoming software update." That update might have been today's.0.1 release. Other bugs left the iPhone 17 series phones and theunable to download Apple Intelligence models, and search in the Calendar app.

These are the bugs getting exterminated by the update





iOS 26 .0.1 takes care of all of these issues: Another bug that should be exterminated with today's update is one that mysteriously disconnected iPhone users from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. That is obviously a big bug to take care of on Apple's part. According to Apple's release notes .0.1 takes care of all of these issues:





Wi-Fi and Bluetooth may occasionally disconnect on iPhone 17 , iPhone Air , and iPhone 17 Pro models

, , and Pro models A small number of iPhone users may be unable to connect to a cellular network after updating to iOS 26

Photos taken under certain lighting conditions with iPhone 17 , iPhone Air , and iPhone 17 Pro models may include unexpected artifacts

, , and Pro models may include unexpected artifacts App icons may appear blank after adding a custom tint

VoiceOver may become disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26

Which devices support the updates?





To install iOS 26 .0.1 on a compatible iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update . You'll receive a prompt with directions that you should follow. The iOS 26 .0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1 updates and the security updates that accompanies them are available for the following devices:





Will you install iOS 26.0.1 right away? Yes. It fixes many bugs I'd like exterminated. No. There is no urgency to install it. I might not install it at all. Yes. It fixes many bugs I'd like exterminated. 75% No. There is no urgency to install it. 25% I might not install it at all. 0%





iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer