Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Finally, an Apple wearable that doesn't look weird: Why I’m sold on the rumored new Apple smart glasses

Can Apple reinvent smart glasses and erase the Vision Pro shame?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Editorials Reviewer Insight
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Smart Glasses on an Apple logo
Apple is gearing up to release its first smart glasses | Image by Popular Mechanics
There's a new Apple gadget on the horizon, and it promises to be better than the unfortunate Apple Vision Pro. And in my opinion, Apple should've started its "glasses" journey with this new gadget in the first place.

The upcoming Apple smart glasses, codenamed N50, seem to be the polar opposites to the Vision Pro in almost every way, yet they might turn into a bestseller. On paper, the specs of the Vision Pro blow the upcoming Apple N50 smart glasses out of the water, but there's one thing much more important than specs.

Apple N50 smart glasses — what they are and what they're not



Speaking of specs, let's just get this one out of the way. The N50 smart glasses don't feature a display, and they're not an Augmented Reality device. Meaning, they don't project computer graphics on top of the reality you see around you.

Recommended For You
This is a needed clarification, as many people were incorrectly drawing comparisons to Meta's AR glasses. Furthermore, Apple's smart glasses are just one part of a larger batch of smart accessories meant to work in tandem, such as a camera-equipped pendant and, get this, camera-equipped AirPods!

These smart accessories are meant to work together and feed Apple Intelligence and Siri data from the world around you to offer a seamless and useful AI experience in your day-to-day activities.

Now back to the Vision Pro and a short and simple argument for why at the end of the day, it ultimately failed.

Recommended For You

Would you wear an 800-gram brick on your head?



Most people would never wear a VR headset. At least not while there are other people around you, and certainly not in public. This makes such devices pretty niche.
I've been closely following the VR (virtual reality) developments since my days in PCWorld all the way back to 2016 and the first HTC Vive.

Now, ten years later, VR is still "just about to explode," and frankly, I'm tired of waiting. There are conceptual problems before VR that may never be addressed, and the Vision Pro suffers from almost all of them.

It costs a fortune, it's heavy, you look weird wearing it, and most of the time you can do most of the things the Vision Pro does using conventional devices such as a laptop, a smartphone, or a pair of headphones.

I know the Vision Pro is technically mixed reality, as it projects your surroundings as a pass-through video, but at the end of the day it's still a bulky display you strap to your head. Now, a pair of regular glasses, on the other hand, is something all people are used to wearing.

Even if your eyesight is 20/20, come summer you pull out your Ray-Bans not only to protect your eyes from that nasty UV radiation but also to look cool.
And that's the beauty of the upcoming Apple N50 smart glasses.

Simplicity at its best and no learning curve



Most people view smart glasses as fancy Bluetooth headsets. There might be truth to this, but you need to try a pair before passing your judgment. On paper, it's just a Bluetooth camera, speakers, and a microphone connected to your phone.

But in reality, smart glasses give you the convenience to talk to your assistant, handle calls, listen to music, and, in the case of Apple's N50, feed real-world data to Apple Intelligence. It's a liberating experience. Even the most basic smart glasses free you from having earbuds stuck in your ears and constantly reaching for your phone.

I imagine Apple's integration with the Apple Intelligence ecosystem is going to be even better and more useful. You can throw dirt at Apple all day, but even the hardcore anti-Apple apostles, spreading Android teachings, would admit how convenient and user-friendly the Apple ecosystem is.

And as a bonus, you get a cool look. According to the latest leaks and rumors, Apple's N50 smart glasses will feature three distinct shapes — a Wayfarer one; a more rectangular shape, similar to Tim Cook's glasses; and a big circular one to round up the fashion options.

Should we be excited about Apple's N50 smart glasses?



I have a confession to make. At first, when I read all the leaks about the N50, I couldn't help but feel disappointed. I kind of expected Meta-like AR glasses with all the bells and whistles of the Vision Pro but without the bulk and the huge price tag.

But the more I think about this, the more I want to try the N50. We don't have anything about the expected price of these glasses yet, but I suspect they won't go much higher than a pair of Meta's Ray-Ban camera glasses, given the hardware involved.

Lately I've been trying to cut down my screen time, and a pair of smart glasses might be the perfect solution. What about you? Are you excited about Apple's first take on the smart glasses idea, and what would you use this gadget for?

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Latest News
Finally, an Apple wearable that doesn't look weird: Why I’m sold on the rumored new Apple smart glasses
Finally, an Apple wearable that doesn't look weird: Why I’m sold on the rumored new Apple smart glasses
Motorola may have filed lawsuits against hundreds of influencers, it's about "brand image"
Motorola may have filed lawsuits against hundreds of influencers, it's about "brand image"
Level up: discover the all-new PhoneArena navigation menu
Level up: discover the all-new PhoneArena navigation menu
Mid-range beauty Edge (2025) is now selling for up to $200 off and comes with $350 in freebies
Mid-range beauty Edge (2025) is now selling for up to $200 off and comes with $350 in freebies
Your OnePlus and Oppo phones could soon feel a lot more like Samsung – here's the proof
Your OnePlus and Oppo phones could soon feel a lot more like Samsung – here's the proof
Leaked high-quality Razr 70 images showcase Motorola's budget 2026 foldable in four marvelous hues
Leaked high-quality Razr 70 images showcase Motorola's budget 2026 foldable in four marvelous hues