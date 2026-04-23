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Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is the affordable Samsung tablet that doesn’t feel budget

The slate offers dependable performance and is quite the bang for the buck.

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Galaxy Tab A11 Plus showcasing a colorful field scene.
Galaxy Tab A11 Plus showcasing a colorful field scene. | Image by Samsung
I recently shared that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is an even better value for the money after a sweet Amazon discount, but it’s not the only budget Samsung tablet available for much less than usual.

You can currently snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab A11+ for just south of $210 thanks to a lovely $40 markdown at the e-commerce giant. By the way, Samsung has the same deal too. All you need to do is select that you don’t have a device to trade in. In case you do have an old tablet lying around, though, you can trade it in with Samsung to save up to $61 instead.

Galaxy Tab A11+ 128GB: Save $40!

$40 off (16%)
If you're looking for a long-term investment that won't break the bank, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is currently sitting at just under $210 on Amazon. What makes this such a steal is that you get a reliable day-to-day performance, a crisp display, and seven years of software updates. For a tablet at this price point, that kind of longevity is something quite rare. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A11+: Save up to $61 at Samsung!

$188 99
$249 99
$61 off (24%)
You can shave up to $61 off the Galaxy Tab A11+ by trading in an eligible device directly with Samsung. But even if you don't have an old tablet to trade in, you can still walk away with a solid $40 discount, no strings attached.
Buy at Samsung
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Of course, since our friend here is on the affordable side, you can’t expect it to perform on the level of some of the best tablets on the market. However, its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM, delivers dependable performance for day-to-day tasks. Watching videos, browsing the web, or scrolling through Insta—everything will feel effortless. Not to mention that the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making the overall experience feel snappy.

You're also getting quite a screen for your money. The slate’s 11-inch LCD panel has a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, turning it into a great pick for binge-watching whole seasons of your favorite TV series on the go without breaking the bank. Meanwhile, the quad-speaker, Dolby Atmos-powered audio system on board ensures you'll enjoy equally immersive audio when streaming content.

When we factor everything in, it appears you’re getting quite the bang for your buck with the Galaxy Tab A11+. And now that it’s selling for less, the only logical course of action is to tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and save on a brand-new unit while you still can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
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