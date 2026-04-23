Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is the affordable Samsung tablet that doesn’t feel budget
The slate offers dependable performance and is quite the bang for the buck.
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Galaxy Tab A11 Plus showcasing a colorful field scene. | Image by Samsung
I recently shared that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is an even better value for the money after a sweet Amazon discount, but it’s not the only budget Samsung tablet available for much less than usual.
You can currently snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab A11+ for just south of $210 thanks to a lovely $40 markdown at the e-commerce giant. By the way, Samsung has the same deal too. All you need to do is select that you don’t have a device to trade in. In case you do have an old tablet lying around, though, you can trade it in with Samsung to save up to $61 instead.
Of course, since our friend here is on the affordable side, you can’t expect it to perform on the level of some of the best tablets on the market. However, its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM, delivers dependable performance for day-to-day tasks. Watching videos, browsing the web, or scrolling through Insta—everything will feel effortless. Not to mention that the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making the overall experience feel snappy.
When we factor everything in, it appears you’re getting quite the bang for your buck with the Galaxy Tab A11+. And now that it’s selling for less, the only logical course of action is to tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and save on a brand-new unit while you still can!
You can currently snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab A11+ for just south of $210 thanks to a lovely $40 markdown at the e-commerce giant. By the way, Samsung has the same deal too. All you need to do is select that you don’t have a device to trade in. In case you do have an old tablet lying around, though, you can trade it in with Samsung to save up to $61 instead.
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Of course, since our friend here is on the affordable side, you can’t expect it to perform on the level of some of the best tablets on the market. However, its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM, delivers dependable performance for day-to-day tasks. Watching videos, browsing the web, or scrolling through Insta—everything will feel effortless. Not to mention that the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making the overall experience feel snappy.
You're also getting quite a screen for your money. The slate’s 11-inch LCD panel has a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, turning it into a great pick for binge-watching whole seasons of your favorite TV series on the go without breaking the bank. Meanwhile, the quad-speaker, Dolby Atmos-powered audio system on board ensures you'll enjoy equally immersive audio when streaming content.
When we factor everything in, it appears you’re getting quite the bang for your buck with the Galaxy Tab A11+. And now that it’s selling for less, the only logical course of action is to tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and save on a brand-new unit while you still can!
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