The iPhone 16 has a battery that's easier to replace, which could help Apple comply with EU law
Up Next:
The newly-announced iPhone 16 series comes with improved thermal regulation for better heat dissipation. That also adds the benefit of making the battery easier to access for service, something that will help Apple comply with regulations about battery replacements from the EU.
Apple confirmed the internal design better dissipates heat and also makes battery service easier in its press release for the iPhone 16.
Of course, to know for sure if there are other battery changes made, we'll need to wait for a teardown of the iPhone 16. The Information's report also said that Apple would use a different type of adhesive that's easier to remove. Also, the new method to remove adhesive that was rumored earlier involves an electrically induced adhesive debonding tech. We'll see if this is applied to the iPhone 16 models when they are officially released too.
It's important to note that there are some exemptions from the EU law. For example, devices with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating that retain 83% battery capacity after 500 full charges and 80% after 1000 charges do not have to have easily replaceable batteries.
The iPhone 15 phones meet the criteria for 1,000 charges, and probably the iPhone 16 will meet it too. There's no data from Apple about the 500 charge requirement though.
The law's requirement for smartphone batteries in general:
The iPhone 16 will be available for pre-order this Friday at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will hit the stores on Friday, September 20.
Apple confirmed the internal design better dissipates heat and also makes battery service easier in its press release for the iPhone 16.
We had a report from The Information from earlier this year that suggested Apple would introduce a new battery replacement method for the iPhone 16 to comply with the new European law. The EU is currently requiring smartphone makers to make batteries replaceable by users with easily accessible tools by June 2025.
Of course, to know for sure if there are other battery changes made, we'll need to wait for a teardown of the iPhone 16. The Information's report also said that Apple would use a different type of adhesive that's easier to remove. Also, the new method to remove adhesive that was rumored earlier involves an electrically induced adhesive debonding tech. We'll see if this is applied to the iPhone 16 models when they are officially released too.
The mention that the iPhone 16 battery is easier to service is present only in the iPhone 16 press release though, and it's not present in the press release for the iPhone 16 Pro, so it's not clear if the Pro-branded models will have the same battery-related changes. Apple did change the thermal design of both though.
It's important to note that there are some exemptions from the EU law. For example, devices with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating that retain 83% battery capacity after 500 full charges and 80% after 1000 charges do not have to have easily replaceable batteries.
The iPhone 15 phones meet the criteria for 1,000 charges, and probably the iPhone 16 will meet it too. There's no data from Apple about the 500 charge requirement though.
Recommended Stories
- Fasteners shall be supplied or reusable.
- The process for replacement shall be feasible with no tool, or a set of tools that is supplied with the product or spare part, or basic tools.
- The process for replacement shall be able to be carried out in a use environment.
- The process for replacement shall be able to be carried out by a layman.
And for phones that are exempt from this rule, it's as follows:
- Fasteners shall be removable, resupplied, or reusable.
- The process for replacement shall be feasible with no tool, basic tools, a set of tools supplied with the product or spare part, or commercially available tools.
- The process for replacement shall be able to be carried out in a workshop environment.
- The process for replacement shall be able to be carried out by a generalist.
The iPhone 16 will be available for pre-order this Friday at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will hit the stores on Friday, September 20.
The iPhone 16 has better heat control and easier battery access, which is great news, in my opinion. I remain curious about what exactly the changes Apple made to the battery setup are and how easy it will be to replace an iPhone 16 battery. Let's wait and see!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: