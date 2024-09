iPhone 16

Fasteners shall be supplied or reusable.

The process for replacement shall be feasible with no tool, or a set of tools that is supplied with the product or spare part, or basic tools.

The process for replacement shall be able to be carried out in a use environment.

The process for replacement shall be able to be carried out by a layman.





Fasteners shall be removable, resupplied, or reusable.

The process for replacement shall be feasible with no tool, basic tools, a set of tools supplied with the product or spare part, or commercially available tools.

The process for replacement shall be able to be carried out in a workshop environment.

The process for replacement shall be able to be carried out by a generalist.

The newly-announced iPhone 16 series comes with improved thermal regulation for better heat dissipation . That also adds the benefit of making the battery easier to access for service, something that will help Apple comply with regulations about battery replacements from the EU.Apple confirmed the internal design better dissipates heat and also makes battery service easier in its press release for theWe had a report from The Information from earlier this year that suggested Apple would introduce a new battery replacement method for theto comply with the new European law. The EU is currently requiring smartphone makers to make batteries replaceable by users with easily accessible tools by June 2025.Of course, to know for sure if there are other battery changes made, we'll need to wait for a teardown of the. The Information's report also said that Apple would use a different type of adhesive that's easier to remove. Also, the new method to remove adhesive that was rumored earlier involves an electrically induced adhesive debonding tech. We'll see if this is applied to themodels when they are officially released too.The mention that thebattery is easier to service is present only in thepress release though, and it's not present in the press release for the iPhone 16 Pro , so it's not clear if the Pro-branded models will have the same battery-related changes. Apple did change the thermal design of both though.It's important to note that there are some exemptions from the EU law. For example, devices with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating that retain 83% battery capacity after 500 full charges and 80% after 1000 charges do not have to have easily replaceable batteries.The iPhone 15 phones meet the criteria for 1,000 charges, and probably thewill meet it too. There's no data from Apple about the 500 charge requirement though.The law's requirement for smartphone batteries in general:And for phones that are exempt from this rule, it's as follows:Thewill be available for pre-order this Friday at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will hit the stores on Friday, September 20.Thehas better heat control and easier battery access, which is great news, in my opinion. I remain curious about what exactly the changes Apple made to the battery setup are and how easy it will be to replace anbattery. Let's wait and see!