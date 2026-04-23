AT&T wants a relationship with more than one LEO partner, you're about to benefit
The satellite game is on.
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Ma Bell could start looking left and right. | Image by AT&T
I still can't forget how T-Mobile mocked AT&T (and Verizon, for that matter) back when the T-Satellite service was launched. The Magenta carrier said that users were still "searching the skies for signs of life" from AT&T's satellite service, which is in testing with "no timeline" in sight.
AT&T is partnering with AST SpaceMobile for their D2D (direct-to-device) project. But why limit yourself to just AST SpaceMobile? Why not look to the side?
It's none other than AT&T Chairman and CEO John Stankey who suggested so. The goal is for AT&T to provide a type of "always-on" connectivity in all parts of the US, even remote ones. The best part about it is that you wouldn't have to change your current phone with something special and expensive.
Numerous present-day smartphones can communicate with satellites without any extra equipment, and that's the beauty of it.
As Stankey said recently, for AT&T it is "natural" to work with LEO partners that have the capabilities to solve that problem, "to integrate those offerings into our services".
However, Stankey isn't keen on MVNO deals with satellite providers, as he doesn't see them bringing in new customers the company can't already reach. Instead, AT&T views low-Earth orbit satellites as a way to fill coverage gaps, not replace or compete with its core mobile network.
AT&T's CEO indicated that, in addition to AST SpaceMobile, the company expects SpaceX and Amazon to develop strong direct-to-device capabilities, with the possibility of another player entering the mix.
SpaceX is working on an advanced satellite service using spectrum from EchoStar, while Amazon is targeting a 2028 launch following its acquisition of Globalstar.
Meanwhile, AST SpaceMobile received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to provide direct-to-device cellular service from space using low-band spectrum in partnership with AT&T, Verizon, and FirstNet, with permission to deploy up to 248 satellites.
Half a year later, at the very end of 2025, AT&T responded indirectly by announcing a big satellite move in 2026. The carrier said the limited beta program for satellite connectivity would start in the first half of 2026, giving a select group of customers and FirstNet users early access.
Now, AT&T says it could partner with "more than one" LEO partner. LEO stands for low-Earth orbit.
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Beyond the terrestrial networks
AT&T wants some extra satellite game. | Image by PhoneArena
AT&T is partnering with AST SpaceMobile for their D2D (direct-to-device) project. But why limit yourself to just AST SpaceMobile? Why not look to the side?
It's none other than AT&T Chairman and CEO John Stankey who suggested so. The goal is for AT&T to provide a type of "always-on" connectivity in all parts of the US, even remote ones. The best part about it is that you wouldn't have to change your current phone with something special and expensive.
Numerous present-day smartphones can communicate with satellites without any extra equipment, and that's the beauty of it.
More partners
As Stankey said recently, for AT&T it is "natural" to work with LEO partners that have the capabilities to solve that problem, "to integrate those offerings into our services".
"My goal would be that I have a good, strong wholesale relationship, and it may not just be with one of them. It may be with more than one of them", he added.
However, Stankey isn't keen on MVNO deals with satellite providers, as he doesn't see them bringing in new customers the company can't already reach. Instead, AT&T views low-Earth orbit satellites as a way to fill coverage gaps, not replace or compete with its core mobile network.
Which carrier should invest the most in satellite services?
Who else could it be?
AT&T's CEO indicated that, in addition to AST SpaceMobile, the company expects SpaceX and Amazon to develop strong direct-to-device capabilities, with the possibility of another player entering the mix.
SpaceX is working on an advanced satellite service using spectrum from EchoStar, while Amazon is targeting a 2028 launch following its acquisition of Globalstar.
AT&T already partners with Amazon's satellite unit for business connectivity in remote areas, but it has not yet secured a dedicated direct-to-device agreement.
What is AST SpaceMobile doing?
Meanwhile, AST SpaceMobile received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to provide direct-to-device cellular service from space using low-band spectrum in partnership with AT&T, Verizon, and FirstNet, with permission to deploy up to 248 satellites.
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