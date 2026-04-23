Build your custom plan with Tello!

Flagship Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are selling for less but with a little asterisk attached

The earbuds are worth every penny, and you definitely don’t want to miss out!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on a white background.
A pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on a white background. | Image by Samsung

I recently shared that Woot had a lovely deal on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro that slashed $50 off the international model. While that offer expired, it appears to have popped up at the retailer once again, as I just stumbled upon it while browsing for generous headphone deals.

While the offer lets you snag a pair of Samsung’s latest flagship earbuds for just $199.99, I should warn you that there’s a caveat. Since this is the international version, it doesn’t come with the standard manufacturer’s warranty. Fortunately, Woot is shipping these with its own 90-day limited guarantee, so you’ll have coverage for a few months in case something goes wrong with your purchase.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (International Model): Save $50 at Woot!

$199 99
$249 99
$50 off (20%)
You can snag a pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro for under $200 right now, thanks to a sweet $50 discount over at Woot. Just keep in mind that these are the international version, so the standard US manufacturer’s warranty won't apply. That said, Woot is backing your purchase with its own 90-day limited guarantee, giving you a few months of coverage. Grab them while you can, because this deal won't last long.
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

$249 99
Alternatively, you can buy a pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at Samsung. However, they are available at their full price right now, so you'll be paying $249.99.
Buy at Samsung
Recommended For You


Just like last time, I’ve left a link to Samsung’s listing of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in case you want the US version with the standard one-year warranty. Keep in mind that the tech giant isn't offering a deal on those right now, so you’ll be paying full price. But whether you go for the Woot discount or pay the full price at Samsung, you're getting quite a lot of value for your money.

Delivering high-end sound right out of the box, these comfortably rank among the best Bluetooth earbuds on the market. They definitely lean toward a bass-heavy signature, which is a dream for hip-hop lovers, though that extra “oomph” can feel a bit overwhelming on faster, more aggressive tracks. Fortunately, if it gets to be too much, you can easily tailor the audio to your taste using the EQ in the Galaxy Wearable app.

For an even better listening experience, they boast top-tier ANC, which mutes low-frequency sounds like the hum of your air conditioner with ease. That said, some noises like background chatter might still get through, so while they're on the higher end, the ANC is still a bit behind what Bose and Sony bring to the table in this department.

On the bright side, they have great battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time per charge with noise canceling enabled or up to 7 hours with it disabled. Add the case, and their total listening time goes up to 26 hours with ANC on or up to 30 hours with ANC off. To top this off, they support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge offering up to an additional hour of playback.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro bring a lot to the table and are a must-have for every Galaxy user looking to upgrade their listening experience. Act fast and save while the deal is still up for grabs, as it will be available for a limited time and you definitely don’t want to miss out.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16087 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Latest News
Tens of thousands of Samsung workers drawn to a pre-strike rally: chip supplies might be disrupted
Tens of thousands of Samsung workers drawn to a pre-strike rally: chip supplies might be disrupted
Android 17 wallpaper leaks may have revealed the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s colors
Android 17 wallpaper leaks may have revealed the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s colors
Apple made Q1 history and Samsung got a big boost from the Galaxy S26 in a key smartphone market
Apple made Q1 history and Samsung got a big boost from the Galaxy S26 in a key smartphone market
Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is the affordable Samsung tablet that doesn’t feel budget
Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is the affordable Samsung tablet that doesn’t feel budget
Instagram launches another copycat app that’s dead on arrival
Instagram launches another copycat app that’s dead on arrival
Flagship Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are selling for less but with a little asterisk attached
Flagship Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are selling for less but with a little asterisk attached