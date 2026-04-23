Flagship Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are selling for less but with a little asterisk attached

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (International Model): Save $50 at Woot! $199 99 $249 99 $50 off (20%) You can snag a pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro for under $200 right now, thanks to a sweet $50 discount over at Woot. Just keep in mind that these are the international version, so the standard US manufacturer’s warranty won't apply. That said, Woot is backing your purchase with its own 90-day limited guarantee, giving you a few months of coverage. Grab them while you can, because this deal won't last long. Buy at Woot Galaxy Buds 4 Pro $249 99 Alternatively, you can buy a pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at Samsung. However, they are available at their full price right now, so you'll be paying $249.99. Buy at Samsung

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Just like last time, I’ve left a link to Samsung’s listing of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in case you want the US version with the standard one-year warranty. Keep in mind that the tech giant isn't offering a deal on those right now, so you’ll be paying full price. But whether you go for the Woot discount or pay the full price at Samsung, you're getting quite a lot of value for your money.Delivering high-end sound right out of the box, these comfortably rank among the best Bluetooth earbuds on the market. They definitely lean toward a bass-heavy signature, which is a dream for hip-hop lovers, though that extra “oomph” can feel a bit overwhelming on faster, more aggressive tracks. Fortunately, if it gets to be too much, you can easily tailor the audio to your taste using the EQ in the Galaxy Wearable app.For an even better listening experience, they boast top-tier ANC, which mutes low-frequency sounds like the hum of your air conditioner with ease. That said, some noises like background chatter might still get through, so while they're on the higher end, the ANC is still a bit behind what Bose and Sony bring to the table in this department.On the bright side, they have great battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time per charge with noise canceling enabled or up to 7 hours with it disabled. Add the case, and their total listening time goes up to 26 hours with ANC on or up to 30 hours with ANC off. To top this off, they support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge offering up to an additional hour of playback.So, yeah! The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro bring a lot to the table and are a must-have for every Galaxy user looking to upgrade their listening experience. Act fast and save while the deal is still up for grabs, as it will be available for a limited time and you definitely don’t want to miss out.