Build your custom plan with Tello!

Instagram launches another copycat app that’s dead on arrival

Dear Instagram, nobody wants or needs your copies.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Android Apps
Promotional image of the Instants app
Instants launched for Android and iOS in several countries. | Image by Instagram
Instagram is notorious for blatantly copying features from some of the most popular apps to improve its own product. So far, that has mostly worked, but its latest app is unlikely to stay around very long.

Instagram launched Instants on iOS and Android


Instagram launched another copycat app called Instants. Available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the app transfers the “Shots” functionality from the message section of Instagram to a separate experience.

Recommended For You
Instants is designed to quickly share in-the-moment photos with your friends and doesn’t allow users to upload photos from the camera roll or any editing. The app opens directly to the camera, and any photo you share will disappear in 24 hours.

What would make you use Instants?
0 Votes


The new app is directly tied with the main Instagram app, so you can view and share Instants on both apps. Currently, Instants is available only in some countries, including Spain, Italy, Israel, Bolivia, and New Zealand, among others.

Copy of a copy



That’s far from the first time Instagram has copied popular apps in an attempt to stay relevant with younger users. Most famously, the company lifted its Stories function from Snapchat, while its Reels are a blatant copy of TikTok.

Instants is a mix of Snapchat’s user interface and BeReal’s candid photos. It also looks a little like Locket, all of which are focused on ephemeral, authentic, and personal sharing.

Dead on arrival


Much bigger issue for Instagram is the fact that the app is taking on ideas that are already not that popular. BeReal surged in popularity in 2022, but since then it has been losing users.

In fact, the vast majority of quick sharing is already happening in Instagram Stories, which are quite popular. I’ve had “Shots” in my Instagram messages for a while now, but I haven’t seen anyone using it more than once.

Asking users to install another app is challenging, especially when that app doesn’t add any particularly fresh features and is offered by Meta. It’ll be interesting to see how Instants fares, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear about its demise sooner rather than later.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Latest News
Tens of thousands of Samsung workers drawn to a pre-strike rally: chip supplies might be disrupted
Tens of thousands of Samsung workers drawn to a pre-strike rally: chip supplies might be disrupted
Android 17 wallpaper leaks may have revealed the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s colors
Android 17 wallpaper leaks may have revealed the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s colors
Apple made Q1 history and Samsung got a big boost from the Galaxy S26 in a key smartphone market
Apple made Q1 history and Samsung got a big boost from the Galaxy S26 in a key smartphone market
Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is the affordable Samsung tablet that doesn’t feel budget
Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is the affordable Samsung tablet that doesn’t feel budget
Instagram launches another copycat app that’s dead on arrival
Instagram launches another copycat app that’s dead on arrival
Flagship Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are selling for less but with a little asterisk attached
Flagship Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are selling for less but with a little asterisk attached