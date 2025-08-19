Apple just made a huge move with the iPhone 17 – and you'll feel the impact next month
For the first time ever, Apple is making all iPhone 17 models in India, a shift that could reshape launch day stock and mark the start of a new production era.
Apple is prepping for the iPhone 17 release, its biggest release of the year, in September. Now, a new report indicates that the Cupertino tech giant is ramping up iPhone production in India across five factories. Reportedly, all four iPhone 17 models will be manufactured in India in preparation for the launch next month, for the first time ever.
The tariffs are also at play here. CEO Tim Cook recently pledged $600 billion in U.S. investments over four years, trying to maintain exemptions for iPhones made in India. Of course, China is apparently not thrilled by these changes, and Foxconn has reportedly recalled hundreds of Chinese engineers from Indian facilities. It seems that Apple may have replaced them with engineers from Taiwan and Japan, but at higher costs.
I personally think this shift is a pretty big deal. Apple making all iPhone 17 models in India for the first time shows how serious the company is about moving production away from China. It also means the launch this September could be smoother than usual, with more stock ready to go. Sure, there are still challenges, but it feels like Apple is setting itself up for the long run here – and the iPhone 17 might just be the start of a whole new chapter.
The expansion includes plants from Tata Group in Tamil Nadu and Foxconn near Bangalore airport, which are newly operational plants. The Tata facilities are said to be handling up to half of India's iPhone output over the next two years.
This year, iPhone exports from India have grown in number. Between April and July, nearly $7.5. billion worth of iPhones shipped from the country. In reference, $17 billion was the number for the entire previous fiscal year. According to a recent Canalys report, India may have overtaken China as the leading manufacturer of smartphones to be shipped to the U.S.
