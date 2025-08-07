$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple just committed $2.5B to make your iPhone cover glass right here in the US

Corning’s Kentucky facility will now handle all cover glass production for iPhones and Apple Watches.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone Apple Watch
An image showing an iPhone with a protective glass on it.
Apple just had a pretty big moment that is sure to make the Trump administration smile. Not only did Tim Cook personally hand President Trump a special gift to mark the company’s upcoming US-focused efforts, but Apple also announced it is doubling down on American manufacturing in a major way.

A big part of this push is an expanded partnership with Corning – the same company that makes the glass used in pretty much every iPhone and flagship Galaxy phone out there.

Apple and Corning are taking things to the next level with a $2.5 billion investment that will go directly into Corning’s Harrodsburg, Kentucky facility. That plant will now be fully dedicated to producing all the cover glass for iPhones and Apple Watches – yes, 100% of it. For the first time ever, all cover glass on these devices sold globally will be made in the US.

However, it is still unclear if that will apply to the upcoming iPhone 17 and Apple Watch 11 series. And honestly, probably not – those are expected to launch in just about a month. Most likely, the iPhone 18 will be the first one to officially carry the “Made in America” glass label.

Corning is not just stepping up production, it is building out the world’s biggest and most advanced smartphone glass manufacturing line right in Kentucky. The move is expected to grow Corning’s local workforce by 50%, and the two companies are also opening a new Apple-Corning Innovation Center at the same site.

Inside Corning’s facility where the iPhone cover glass is made. | Image credit – Apple

This new R&D hub will focus on developing advanced materials and next-gen manufacturing platforms for future Apple devices.

What do you think about Apple making all iPhone and Apple Watch glass in the US now?

Vote View Result


This expansion is part of Apple’s wider plan to pour more than $600 billion into the US economy over the next four years. That includes the newly announced American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which aims to drive investment across the country and get more global companies to build Apple’s key components right here in the States.

Corning is a storied American company, and we’re thrilled to work together to build the largest and most advanced production line ever created for smartphone glass. Thanks to the power of American manufacturing, any customer anywhere in the world who buys a new iPhone or Apple Watch will be holding precision glass made right here in Kentucky. We’re grateful to the President and his administration for their support for American manufacturing, and we’re excited for the innovation this investment will unlock.
Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, August 6, 2025

Now, while all this sounds great, it definitely raises some eyebrows. Hasn’t Apple been saying for years that the iPhone’s cover glass is made in the US? As Apple insider Mark Gurman pointed out, it technically was – but now we’re finding out, publicly, that it wasn’t fully true. Only now will 100% of the iPhone glass actually be made in the US.

Recommended Stories

Still, there is no denying this is a major step in meeting Trump’s push for more US-based manufacturing.

Apple is an amazing partner for American manufacturers like us, and together, we’ve innovated and pushed the boundaries of what’s possible. We developed and made the glass for the very first iPhone in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, 18 years ago. With this new multibillion-dollar commitment from Apple and the lighting of our most advanced manufacturing platform, we are hiring more people and bringing 100 percent of Apple’s cover glass needs for iPhone and Apple Watch to the original home of the innovation.
– Wendell Weeks, Corning’s CEO, August 6, 2025

This latest move builds on a partnership that has been going strong since the very first iPhone in 2007. Since launching its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund in 2017, Apple has invested nearly $500 million in Corning’s Kentucky operations. And when you add in all the glass Apple’s sourced from the US, we’re talking billions more.

Corning’s reach goes beyond just screens, too. It supplies raw materials to GlobalWafers, another company under Apple’s AMP umbrella. GlobalWafers will use Corning’s silicon to start producing advanced bare wafers for chips right here in the US – a first.

So yeah, there is definitely a PR win here, but also some real movement in making more of Apple’s supply chain truly American. And that last part is especially important if Apple wants to avoid Trump’s tariffs.

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless