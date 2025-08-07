Apple just committed $2.5B to make your iPhone cover glass right here in the US

Love it – American manufacturing FTW! Cool move, but it probably won’t change much for me. Meh, as long as the price and quality stay the same. Not sure – just hope it means fewer supply chain issues.

– Tim Cook , Apple’s CEO, August 6, 2025



Now, while all this sounds great, it definitely raises some eyebrows. Hasn’t Apple been saying for years that the iPhone’s cover glass is made in the US? As Apple insider Mark Gurman pointed out, it technically was – but now we’re finding out, publicly, that it wasn’t fully true. Only now will 100% of the iPhone glass actually be made in the US. Now, while all this sounds great, it definitely raises some eyebrows. Hasn’t Apple been saying for years that the iPhone’s cover glass is made in the US? As Apple insider Mark Gurman pointed out, it technically was – but now we’re finding out, publicly, that it wasn’t fully true. Only now will 100% of the iPhone glass actually be made in the US.



Critically: Tim Cook has been touting for years that the iPhone’s cover glass is made in the US. Today we learn — publicly — that this wasn’t entirely true and only now 100% of iPhone glass will made in the US. Before it was a mix. The Apple Watch is new though. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 6, 2025



Still, there is no denying this is a major step in meeting Trump’s push for more US-based manufacturing.





– Wendell Weeks, Corning’s CEO, August 6, 2025



This latest move builds on a partnership that has been going strong since the very first iPhone in 2007. Since launching its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund in 2017, Apple has invested nearly $500 million in Corning’s Kentucky operations. And when you add in all the glass Apple’s sourced from the US, we’re talking billions more. This latest move builds on a partnership that has been going strong since the very first iPhone in 2007. Since launching its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund in 2017, Apple has invested nearly $500 million in Corning’s Kentucky operations. And when you add in all the glass Apple’s sourced from the US, we’re talking billions more.



Corning’s reach goes beyond just screens, too. It supplies raw materials to GlobalWafers, another company under Apple’s AMP umbrella. GlobalWafers will use Corning’s silicon to start producing advanced bare wafers for chips right here in the US – a first.



So yeah, there is definitely a PR win here, but also some real movement in making more of Apple’s supply chain truly American. And that last part is especially important if Apple wants to avoid Trump’s tariffs.