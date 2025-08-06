Trump says Apple will spend more money to manufacture products in the U.S.



On the heels of President Donald Trump's announcement calling for the imposition of a 50% tariff on India, the president is expected to announce that Apple will spend another $100 billion to build more products in the U.S. Since the tariffs are an import tax, Apple products produced domestically would escape them. Currently, the vast majority of iPhone units sold in the U.S. are assembled in India, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook

Trump is doubling the tariff rate from 25% to 50% on U.S. imports from India due to the country's purchase of Russian oil. Trump says that India's purchase of Russian oil is helping the latter finance its war with Ukraine. While Cook has said that most iPhones sold in the U.S. are made in India, other Apple devices sold in the U.S., such as iPads, Apple Watches, and MacBooks, are produced in Vietnam.









The New York Times that The president has long called for Apple to build more products in the U.S., including the iPhone. Even before getting sworn in for his first term, back in November 2016, then President-Elect Donald Trump toldthat he would give Apple incentives to build a new U.S.-based factory that would turn out iPhone models. As recently as this past May, Trump said that he spoke with Cook and told him to stop building iPhones headed to the U.S. in India. Trump, instead, told Cook to build Apple's most important product in the United States.





During his first term, Cook was able to convince Trump not to place tariffs on Apple products, including the iPhone, since it would allow South Korea-based Samsung to pick up U.S. sales at Apple's expense. But Cook has been unable to get Trump to back down this term. Back in May, Apple's chief executive made a comment that angered the president. Cook said during an earnings call that "the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin."





Trump responded to Cook's comment in a Truth Social post that said the president had told Tim Cook that he expects the iPhone to be built in the U.S. "not India or anyplace else." At the time, the president talked about Apple paying a 25% tariff which is now dwarfed by the 50% tariff imposed on India.







-Taylor Rogers, White House spokesman





In a statement, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said, "President Trump's America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs and bolster American businesses." Bloomberg analysts believe that Apple's U.S. footprint will be limited to high-end products, semiconductor engineering, and AI labs. They don't believe that Apple will build low-end phones and accessories in the U.S.





