$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple CEO Tim Cook presents President Trump with an exquisite gift in another effort to combat tariffs

Apple CEO Tim Cook isn't done presenting the president with expensive gifts as a show of solidarity.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook's custom gift to President Donald Trump
*Image credit — Reuters

Apple CEO Tim Cook wasn’t able to keep President Donald Trump from imposing tariffs that hurt the company this time around, unlike the president’s first term. Now, in another show of solidarity, the CEO has presented the president with an exquisite, custom-made, and quite expensive gift.

A circular cutout of Corning glass adorned on top of a 24-karat gold base. The glass has the Apple logo engraved on it, front and center, with the president’s name displayed above. Under the logo is Tim Cook’s signature, and the words “Made in USA 2025”. Below the president’s name is the title that signifies the purpose of this item: Apple American Manufacturing Program.

How do you feel about Tim Cook's gift?

Vote View Result


The unique item was gifted to the president by Cook during discussions about Apple’s U.S. manufacturing plans, being held in the White House. Apple first tried to circumvent tariffs imposed on China by shifting the majority of its production to India, but President Trump called out the company’s attempts. India has gotten much higher tariffs placed on it than most countries, as the president urges Cook to manufacture the iPhone Stateside.



There have been many reports about how much an American-made iPhone would cost. Some analysts claim that such a product would cost approximately $3,000, and perhaps even more. Others say that this is just fearmongering, and that Apple isn’t stupid enough to sell such an expensive phone. There are also some who believe that the company will never shift manufacturing to the U.S.

Samsung — Apple’s largest rival in the smartphone market in the U.S. — has mostly remained in the clear. Not being an American company has meant that the president hasn’t specifically asked for a Galaxy S25 to be manufactured in the country. Samsung also moved its production out of China years ago, and has dodged the worst of the tariffs.



It’s unclear what Cook is planning at the moment. Perhaps he might try to use some components manufactured Stateside in the iPhone 17 or beyond, and try to convince the president that Apple is helping the American economy. Maybe this is all just a show, and the company is just waiting for the current administration’s term to come to an end, so things can go back to normal.

Recommended Stories
This wouldn’t be the first time that Tim Cook has presented President Trump with a gift: the CEO had also donated one million Dollars to the president’s inauguration ceremony earlier this year. However, these gestures have yet to pay out what Cook is hoping for, another term where Apple is exempted from tariffs.

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless