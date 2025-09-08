Last-minute iPhone 17 series leak reveals better-than-expected battery size numbers

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 If you've been following the rumblings of theseries rumor mill all these months, you probably know battery life was not among the areas predicted for a major improvement over the iPhone 16 roster by many reliable tipsters or pundits because, well, that's not how Apple typically operates.





But here we are today, looking at the below numbers that are just about etched in stone and noticing quite a few interesting details.

iPhone 17 series battery capacity





3,692mAh - base model;

3,036mAh - iPhone 17 Air ;

; 3,149mAh - iPhone 17 Air (eSIM);

(eSIM); 3,988mAh - iPhone 17 Pro;

Pro; 4,252mAh - iPhone 17 Pro (eSIM);

Pro (eSIM); 4,823mAh - iPhone 17 Pro Max ;

; 5,088mAh - iPhone 17 Pro Max (eSIM).

iPhone 16 series battery capacity





3,561mAh - base model;

4,674mAh - iPhone 16 Plus ;

; 3,582mAh - iPhone 16 Pro ;

; 4,685mAh - iPhone 16 Pro Max .



iPhone 17 Air iPhone 16 Plus Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung You don't have to be a math whiz to tell that the numbers in the first list will surpass the ones in the second list by quite a bit... with one notable exception. The ultra-thinunsurprisingly packs a much smaller battery than theit's technically meant to replace in Apple's lineup, although even in that case, the 3,036 and 3,149mAh capacities tipped today are considerably higher than what previous reports suggested for the company'srival.





iPhone 17 . That means some iPhone 17 Air , 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max users might be able to squeeze better battery endurance scores out of their handsets than other owners of the same devices, but more importantly, it means that some models will offer truly significant upgrades in this department over their predecessors. Another very important detail to highlight (that's also very easy to notice) is that cell size will differ for the first time between the "standard" and eSIM versions of Apple 's new iPhones... with the exception of the "vanilla". That means some, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max users might be able to squeeze better battery endurance scores out of their handsets than other owners of the same devices, but more importantly, it means that some models will offer truly significant upgrades in this department over their predecessors.

iPhone 17 series vs the competition





Should I even go there? Fine, I'll go there. These are the battery capacity figures of some of the iPhone 17 family's key rivals around:

Samsung Galaxy S25 - 4,000mAh;

- 4,000mAh; Galaxy S25 Plus - 4,900mAh;

- 4,900mAh; Galaxy S25 Ultra - 5,000mAh;

- 5,000mAh; Galaxy S25 Edge - 3,900mAh;

- 3,900mAh; Google Pixel 10 - 4,970mAh;

- 4,970mAh; Pixel 10 Pro XL - 5,200mAh;

XL - 5,200mAh; Pixel 9a - 5,100mAh;

- 5,100mAh; OnePlus 13 - 6,000mAh;

- 6,000mAh; Motorola Edge (2025) - 5,200mAh;

Motorola Razr (2025) - 4,500mAh.



If you're a hardcore Apple fan, your excitement from just about a minute ago may have been reduced to a minimum all of a sudden. But if you've ever watched an iPhone announcement event or tried to find an iPhone's spec sheet on its manufacturer's official website, you've surely noticed that the company never advertises their battery size numbers.









So should you or should you not be excited about the iPhone 17 family's battery life?





iPhone 17 Pro or If you ask me, you totally should. Now, I can't promise you that thePro or iPhone 17 Pro Max will deliver the absolute highest real-world battery endurance numbers among the best phones available this holiday season, but I can just about guarantee that they'll improve on the already very solid 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max in that crucial department (as well as a bunch of others).



The same should be true for the "regular" iPhone 17 compared to the iPhone 16 (albeit to a smaller degree), while the iPhone 17 Air is likely to... not be as poor a performer as practically everyone expected prior to today.





Galaxy S25 Edge With Apple's famous energy efficiency optimizations taken into consideration, I could even see the first-of-a-kind ultra-thin iPhone beat the slightly thickerin real-world battery life, which would be a major blow to Samsung's hopes of fending off the latest and greatest iPhone family at the global box-office.







