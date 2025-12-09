This is how much you can expect to receive from Google's $700 million Play Store settlement

Attorney costs and other fees reduce the settlement amount





Google denied wrongdoing but decided to settle the case to prevent a long and drawn out litigation that helps no one but the spouses of the attorneys involved. Also, there was the risk that Google would be hit with an unreasonable ruling aimed at its deep pockets. So, with all of this in mind, settling the suit for $700 million seemed to Google to be a fair solution.









Now we have to tell you that 10% of the settlement, or $70 million, is set aside for the states to pay penalties, fees, and other costs. The Court still needs to sign off on this. But hey, this still leaves $630 million in the pot. But attorneys usually take a 25% to 35% cut. If they take the lower amount, that leaves a balance of $472.5 million to split. If the lawyers grab 35%, $409.5 million will be left.

Qualifying for the settlement is a breeze for most





To qualify for the Class Action, you would have had to make a purchase in the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023. You also have to have been harmed by Google's alleged anticompetitive behavior. Transactions covered by the settlement include using Google Play billing for the purchase of paid apps, in-app purchases, and the purchase of app or game subscriptions.





Will you be looking forward to receiving your slice of the settlement pie? Yes. With $2 I can make a bet at the track. 24.05% No. What a joke Class Action settlements are. 70.89% I don't qualify. 5.06% Vote 79 Votes





This is one of those times where you will be glad that Google collects all the data it does. Instead of having to file a claim, Google will know who qualifies for a share of the settlement thanks to all the data it has about Android users. Google will automatically compute how much each claimant will receive and send that payment automatically via PayPal or Venmo to the email address or phone number associated with a claimant's Google Play account.

Circle these dates on your calendar





A supplemental payment process will be made available for those who do not receive automatic payments or cannot use PayPal or Venmo. You can be alerted when the supplemental payment process is ready to accept names by leaving your name, email, and mobile phone number at the official settlement website, which you can see by tapping on this link: OpenClassActions.com



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Here are some dates to remember:





You have until February 19, 2026, to decide to opt out of the settlement. Opting out allows you to bring your own lawsuit against Google in this matter.

You have until February 19, 2026, to bring up an objection you have about the settlement in front of the court.

The big date to circle on your calendar is April 30, 2026. That is the date when a hearing is scheduled to discuss the final approval. This is the amount that you are expected to receive from the settlement

Most of those involved in the payout will not need to submit any proof. If you still have an active Google Play account, your contact information, eligibility and payment amounts will be vetted through Google Play transaction data already in the settlement records. Those using the supplemental claim process because they could not qualify for an automatic payment might be forced to verify their identity and updated contact information so that their Google Play purchases can be found.

After all this, how much money might you receive? Well, keep in mind that the final total is based on the number of legitimate claims received. Now sit down as I tell you how much you can expect to receive. Let me say that you will not get rich from this settlement. Each legit claimant is expected to receive at least $2. Those who spent more on apps and games will receive a larger share of the settlement.